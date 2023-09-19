The Hallmark Channel Unwraps 40 New Holiday Films For 2023's Countdown to Christmas

Here's every film in the lineup and how to watch each of them

Get your biggest mug of cocoa and your comfiest blanket at the ready — we'll be kneedeep in an overwhelming number of brand-new Hallmark Christmas movies before you can say "Phylicia Rashad."

Hallmark has just unveiled its holiday movie lineup for 2023, and it's packed with 40 heartwarming films that are sure to bring the festive cheer. This beloved annual TV movie event, known for spreading holiday magic, is set to kick off on October 20th.

31 of these delightful films will grace the Hallmark Channel as part of their Countdown to Christmas, while the remaining nine will enchant viewers on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

Hallmark Movies Now, the company's streaming service, is granting subscribers exclusive early access to two of these new premieres a full week before they make their network debut. Plus, the app will be streaming two of its own original movies, An Ice Palace Romance and Rescuing Christmas.

If that's not enough, app users can also enjoy extended versions of the 2022 original A Holiday Spectacular and Three Wise Men and a Baby. And for those craving a trip down memory lane, the app boasts a treasure trove of hundreds of movies from past and present years.

But here's the exciting twist this year: Countdown to Christmas is embracing international flavor with movies set in Germany, Norway, Scotland, and France. As if that weren't enough to pique your interest, Hallmark is teasing a "yuletide Easter Egg hunt" throughout the lineup. Expect surprise appearances, nods to beloved Hallmark classics, and past roles that will warm your heart.

As for the star-studded cast, 2023 welcomes some fresh faces into the Hallmark family, including talents like Chris Carmack, Erica Cerra, Jonathan Frakes, Mark Ghanimé, Humberly Gonzalez, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman, Grace Leer, Vic Michaelis, Mishael Morgan, William Moseley, and the legendary Phylicia Rashad, among others.

Of course, no Hallmark holiday lineup is complete without the return of fan favorites. Look forward to seeing Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett, Warren Christie, Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Brooke D'Orsay, Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott, Dan Jeannotte, Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Ryan Paevey, and Kimberley Sustad spreading holiday joy once again. It's a star-studded affair that promises to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Here's every movie coming down the pipeline:

October 20: Checkin' It Twice

Date & Time: Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

Synopsis: A heartwarming tale unfolds as a hockey player, traded to his sweetheart's hometown team, discovers that love can be the most unexpected and delightful surprise of all.

October 21: Where Are You, Christmas?

Date & Time: Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O'Heir, Julie Warner

Synopsis: Addy's yearning for a holiday-free existence leads her into a monochrome world. With the town mechanic's help, she embarks on a quest to restore the vibrancy of Christmas, rekindling the magic she once wished away.

October 22: Under the Christmas Sky

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Synopsis: Esteemed astrophysicist Kat, whose space journey is derailed by an accident, stumbles upon a chance meeting at a planetarium. Together, they embark on a mission to unveil a stellar Christmas exhibit, discovering love along the way.

October 26: Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Date & Time: Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Synopsis: Join Ms. Christmas, a shopping channel host, on her heartwarming multi-city journey to share the joy of the season after receiving a life-altering diagnosis.

October 27: Christmas by Design

Date & Time: Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

Synopsis: Amid a festive challenge to create a holiday-themed clothing line, a designer discovers the true meaning of life, love, and the magic of Christmas.

October 28: Mystic Christmas

Date & Time: Saturday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Synopsis: In Mystic, Connecticut, during the holiday season, Juniper finds love rekindling at a pizza shop as she works at a rehabilitation center and aquarium.

October 29: Joyeux Noel

Date & Time: Sunday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

Synopsis: Copy editor Lea and pragmatic reporter Mark venture to France in pursuit of the mysterious artist behind a romantic Christmas painting, embarking on a journey of discovery and love.

November 2: My Christmas Guide

Date & Time: Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Synopsis: A college professor, grappling with vision loss, finds a special connection with a guide dog trainer, leading to a heartwarming tale of resilience and companionship.

November 3: Flipping for Christmas

Date & Time: Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Synopsis: Realtor Abigail's simple plan to flip an inherited home right before Christmas takes an unexpected twist when co-beneficiary Bo has a different vision, setting the stage for a festive showdown.

November 4: Never Been Chris'd

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Synopsis: Best friends Naomi and Liz return home for the holidays and find themselves entangled in a love triangle with their high school crush, Chris Silver, rekindling sparks and stirring emotions.

November 5: The Santa Summit

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Synopsis: Three best friends take on the annual Santa Summit, a night when everyone bar and restaurant hops in Santa suits.

November 9: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Date & Time: Thursday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Synopsis: When moving to a new town, Heidi and her kids discover a Christmas mystery with the help of the local handyman.

November 10: Everything Christmas

Date & Time: Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Synopsis: Christmas lover Lori Jo and her roommate head to Yuletide Springs for a longtime tradition to honor her late grandmother — and meet two men, Carl and Jason, along the way.

November 11: Christmas Island

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Synopsis: After Kate's first private flight, en route to Christmas Island in Switzerland, gets diverted due to a snowstorm, she teams up with an air traffic controller to land her dream job.

November 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

Date & Time: Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Synopsis: Glass ornament maker Heidi heads to Germany to sell her items at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. During her trip, she connects with a local artisan Lukas, who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

November 16: A World Record Christmas

Date & Time: Thursday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Synopsis: Marissa and Eric encourage their young son with autism, who is determined to set a Guinness World Record — and has the chance to do so on Christmas Eve.

November 17: Navigating Christmas

Date & Time: Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Synopsis: Melanie, recently divorced, embarks on a Christmas journey to a remote island with her son. There, she forms a heartwarming connection with the owner of a charming lighthouse.

November 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Date & Time: Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Synopsis: Siblings Lindsay and Brad, who have grown apart, set off on a Scottish adventure to reunite with their estranged mother during the holiday season.

November 19: Holiday Hotline

Date & Time: Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Synopsis: Abby, leaving behind her life in London, takes up a job at a holiday cooking hotline. Little does she know, a connection with an anonymous caller, a single dad, leads to unexpected real-life romance.

November 22: A Season for Family

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Synopsis: Maddie's adopted son yearns to meet his long-lost brother, Cody. However, Cody's father isn't ready for this reunion, setting the stage for a poignant family tale.

November 23: Catch Me If You Claus

Date & Time: Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Synopsis: Avery Quinn, a budding news anchor, is on the brink of her career breakthrough when she catches an intruder in her home claiming to be Santa's son, Chris. This unexpected encounter leads to a heartwarming journey.

November 24: Letters to Santa

Date & Time: Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Synopsis: Siblings use a magical pen from Santa to pen down a heartfelt wish—reuniting their parents during the holiday season. Watch their enchanting journey unfold.

November 24: Holiday Road

Date & Time: Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Synopsis: Stranded at the airport during the holiday season, a diverse group, including a travel writer, a tech entrepreneur, and a devoted mother, embark on an unforeseen road trip, inspired by real-life events.

November 25: Christmas in Notting Hill

Date & Time: Saturday, November 25 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Synopsis: Famed soccer star Graham's life takes an unexpected turn when he returns to Notting Hill for Christmas. There, he meets a woman who is oblivious to his celebrity status, sparking a unique holiday romance.

November 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Date & Time: Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Synopsis: Emily and Jared, a couple from last year's "Haul Out the Holly," eagerly anticipate spending the holidays together. However, new neighbors on Evergreen Lane add unexpected twists to their celebration.

November 26: Our Christmas Mural

Date & Time: Sunday, November 26 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Synopsis: Single mom Olivia, in a surprise twist, is entered into a mural contest by her mother. Along the way, she forms an artistic partnership with Will, a teacher, leading to unexpected holiday magic.

November 26: A Biltmore Christmas

Date & Time: Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Synopsis: Lucy Hardgrove, a screenwriter, lands her dream job—remaking a beloved holiday classic. During her visit to the historic Biltmore House, she discovers the magical ability to travel to the original movie set and connects with one of the film's stars.

November 30: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Date & Time: Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Synopsis: Carly, facing her first holiday season without her mother, heads to a small town to lead a church choir during Christmastime. There, she reconnects with a man from her past, who has returned home after serving in the Army.

December 1: My Norwegian Holiday

Date & Time: Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Synopsis: JJ, grieving her grandmother's loss, seizes the opportunity to join her new friend, Henrik, on a journey to Norway. Their quest? Discover her grandmother's history and the story behind a troll figurine from Henrik's hometown.

December 2: A Not So Royal Christmas

Date & Time: Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp

Synopsis: Tabloid journalist Charlotte seeks an interview with a reclusive Count, unaware he left town years ago. The royal family orchestrates an amusing scheme involving their groundskeeper to stand in for the Count.

December 3: Christmas with a Kiss

Date & Time: Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Synopsis: In this Mahogany film, a woman returns home for her family's Christmas Carnival. Little does she know, an unexpected encounter with a photojournalist promises to make her holiday season unforgettable.

December 7: To All a Good Night

Date & Time: Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Synopsis: After a small-town photographer saves a man's life, she discovers his intentions to buy her family's parkland, the cherished location of the annual Christmas celebration. A tale of unexpected connections unfolds.

December 8: Magic in Mistletoe

Date & Time: Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Synopsis: Harrington, a successful yet reclusive author, returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival. There, he must confront his publicist, determined to manage some holiday damage control.

December 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

Date & Time: Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Synopsis: Three couples at different stages of life navigate significant turning points during the holiday season. Their intertwined stories offer heartwarming moments of love, reflection, and growth.

December 10: Round and Round

Date & Time: Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Synopsis: Rachel, caught in a time loop, relives the night of her parents' Hanukkah party. She leans on the boy her grandmother is trying to set her up with to navigate this recurring holiday adventure.

December 14: Heaven Down Here

Date & Time: Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Synopsis: Amid a Christmas Eve snowstorm, four individuals find themselves stranded in a local diner. This movie, inspired by Mickey Guyton's song, explores the magic of unexpected connections during the holiday season.

December 15: The Secret Gift of Christmas

Date & Time: Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Synopsis: A personal shopper embarks on a heartwarming journey as she helps a new client find the perfect gifts to reconnect with her daughter during the holiday season.

December 16: Sealed with a List

Date & Time: Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Synopsis: Carley is determined to check off her list of abandoned resolutions from the previous year. To achieve this, she enlists the help of her coworker, Wyatt, leading to unexpected adventures and surprises.

December 17: Friends & Family Christmas

Date & Time: Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Synopsis: Bridget and Amelia, set up by their parents, decide to pretend they are dating to bring holiday cheer to their families. A heartwarming holiday tale of love and family unfolds.

December 21: Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Date & Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Synopsis: Successful Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a daughter right before Christmas. When they become stranded in Bethlehem, PA, due to bad weather, their only option is to stay with the innkeeper's brother, Joe, leading to heartwarming surprises.

