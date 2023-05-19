As if that Season 2 wedding disaster was the last we'd see of Georgia Miller, our eternal Mother of the Year award recipient. Prepare to cut through the handcuffs, because Ginny & Georgia has nabbed a rare double renewal, taking the dramedy through Seasons 3 and 4.

Netflix announced plans for two additional seasons at this week's upfronts presentation, following it up with an Instagram video of the cast, the whole cast and nothing but the cast teasing much more to come for their characters. Brianne Howey, who stars as Georgia Miller, captioned the cutesy, get ready with me-style video: "Guys. It's happening. TWO more seasons of Ginny & Georgia.. 🍑 🍑 !! AH!! 🙏🫶🏻🙏🫶🏻."

Ginny & Georgia follows the titular mother-daughter duo, teenage Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Howey), as the two relocate to the picturesque small town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, mixing it up and setting off a series of disasters for themselves and their not-so-quaint neighbors. The series premiered in 2021 as a darker version of a Gilmore Girls-type family drama, last airing its chart-topping Season 2 in January of this year. Ginny & Georgia's second installment took the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 English TV List, unseating the mega-popular Wednesday, per Variety.

Series creator Sarah Lampert says that a third season was in the cards before Season 2 aired:

"When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be," Lampert told Netflix's Tudum earlier this year, adding that fans can expect "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges" in the next installment.

From the looks of the cast promo video, the whole gang will be getting back together for future installments of the series, with Raymond Ablack (a.k.a. lovelorn Blue Farm Cafe owner Joe) teasing "a lot of drama, a lot of love triangles" to come. Other cast members featured in the Instagram spot include Diesel La Torraca (Austin Miller), Scott Porter (Georgia's cursed new hubby Paul Randolph), Sara Waisglass (Max), Felix Mallard (Marcus) and Schitt's Creek alum Jennifer Robertson (Ellen).

Ginny & Georgia isn't going anywhere, but Georgia's checkered past...catching up quick.

Seasons 1-2 of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.

