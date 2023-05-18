Fans of Netflix's buzzy romantic drama Virgin River will be delighted to hear that Jack and Mel won't be riding off into the sunset anytime soon. The streamer handed out an early Season 6 renewal for the much-loved series, which will debut its fifth season sometime this fall.

News of the renewal came at Netflix's first-ever upfront presentation on May 17, where the company touted the show's popularity. While Netflix doesn't release viewership numbers, it was reported in August 2022 that Virgin River's Season 4 premiere dethroned Stranger Things to top Nielson's weekly Top 10 Streaming chart with 2.6 billion viewing minutes within its first three days of release. It's a bonafide juggernaut.

Based on Robyn Carr's book series of the same name, Virgin River follows nurse practitioner Mel (This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge) as she moves from Los Angeles to a dreamy cabin in a northern California town, striking up an on-again, off-again romance with bar owner and former Marine Jack (Grey's Anatomy alum Martin Henderson). The series made its debut in 2019 and last aired in the summer of 2022 with a cliffhanger Season 4 finale. According to incoming showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, fans can expect Season 5 to begin in the immediate aftermath of Season 4:

"Season 5 picks up right after Season 4," Smith, who previously helmed Netflix's Emmy-nominated musical docuseries Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, told TVLine. "There's no time jump between four and five."

Advertisement

Beyond the show's delightfully soapy plot lines, Hallmark-adjacent romance and mouth-watering landscape shots, Virgin River boasts a stacked cast of memorable stars and prolific character actors. There's Annette O'Toole (48 Hrs.) in the role of Hope McCrea, Virgin River's no-nonsense mayor. Emmy nominee Tim Matheson (The West Wing) plays Doc Mullins, Hope's estranged husband and Mel's slightly grumpy boss. Other cast members include Riverdale's Colin Lawrence in the role of the town preacher, Lauren Hammersley (Orphan Black) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Cold Pursuit).

So if you're looking to bask in the piney glow of northern California this summer (or test your limits in a juicy, multiple-season will-they-won't-they), Virgin River has a cozy cabin waiting for you.

Virgin River Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is slated to premiere sometime this fall.

Related Videos