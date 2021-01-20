The 17 Best Hallmark Romance Movies To Cozy Up With On Valentine's Day

With the end of the Christmas season comes all of the romantic Valentine's Day movies on the Hallmark channel. The team at Crown Media are the masters at not only giving us the ultimate tv movies about Santa and small towns at Christmas but a little glimpse of true love all year long.

While we're always fans of their Christmas movies, Hallmark movies are released year-round for every season so why not watch some sparks fly in a romantic love story leading up to Valentine's Day? We've rounded up all of the new romance movies coming to Hallmark this year as well as some of the all-time classics that are perfect for the season of romance.

1. Beverly Hills Wedding

Molly (Brooke D'Orsay) enters her newly engaged sister into a contest to win an incredible wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel. But when she finds herself in close proximity with her ex, Cory, the best man, (Brendan Penny), she'll start questioning whose dreams are actually being filled. Tune in for the premiere on Saturday, February 6 at 8 pm CST.

2. Playing Cupid

In this retelling of the Jane Austin story "Emma," David (Nicholas Gonzalez) finds himself getting set up with his daughter's teacher Kerri (Laura Vandervoort) as his daughter is starting a matchmaking business for her class project. Tune in for the Hallmark premiere on Saturday, February 13 at 8 pm CST.

3. Mix Up in the Mediterranean

When a small-town cook impersonates a fancy chef from the city to win a cooking contest, he probably didn't expect to fall for the girl running the event. This romantic new film stars Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes premiering on Saturday, February 20 at 8 pm CST.

4. It Was Always You

What will Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) do when her fiance's brother David (Tyler Hynes) shows up and has her questioning all of her plans? Will she fall for the brother or stay the course? Tune in on February 27 at 8 pm CST to find out!

5. Cooking With Love

Kelly (Ali Liebert) is an upbeat TV producer working on a children's cooking show. When bad-boy chef Stephen (Brett Dalton) joins the show, will chaos ensue or will these two workaholics find love?

6. Love, Romance, and Chocolate

Emma (Lacey Chabert) gets heartbroken when her boyfriend dumps her before their special getaway to Belgium for Valentine's Day. She decides to go on the trip anyway and ends up meeting chocolatier Luc (Will Kemp). She ends up joining in him a major chocolate competition for an upcoming royal wedding and finds love in the process.

7. A Valentine's Match

Bethany Joy Lenz is a reality TV host who ends up back in her hometown on Valentine's day hosting a local auction with her ex-fiancé. With a little manipulation from their mothers, these former lovebirds might just find love after all.

8. Harvest Moon

This is technically a fall film, but it's still cute. Jessy Schram travels out to the country to build up her father's pumpkin farm after her family goes bankrupt. She finds more than she bargained for with the handsome manager, Jesse Hutch, but she might be able to find love and save the farm.

Read More: Brennan Elliott Is One Of The Hallmark Channel's All Time Greats

9. Matching Hearts

Taylor Cole plays a matchmaker who is tasked with finding a single entrepreneur (Ryan Paevey) his perfect match for Valentine's Day. Little does she know, it might turn out to be her.

10. Dater's Handbook

Cassandra (Meghan Markle) has been unlucky in love so she decides to turn to the Dater's Handbook for advice. She finds herself in a tough situation needing to choose between the fun and exciting Robert (Kristoffer Polaha) and the reliable George (Jonathan Scarfe).

11. Very, Very, Valentine

Helen (Danica McKellar) is a sweet florist who believes she met the man of her dreams at the Valentine's Day masquerade. She asks her friend Henry (Cameron Mathison) for help hunting him down, but it's possible that her dream guy has been there the whole time.

12. A Dash of Love

Jen Lilley and Brendan Penny star as two chefs who find themselves working together at a fancy restaurant. When the head chef starts stealing their recipes and fires them, they'll discover that true love is the most important thing as they work together to open their own restaurant together.

13. All Things Valentine

Avery (Sarah Rafferty) is a blogger who has had her fair share of horrible Valentine's Days in the past. She thinks that might all change when she meets Brendan (Sam Page) but then discovers he's been leaving angry comments on her blog, blaming her for his last breakup. Will they end up coming together in the end and finding love after all?

14. Falling for Vermont

Angela (Julie Gonzalo) is a famous author who finds herself stuck in a small town with no memory after crashing her car. Jeff (Benjamin Ayres), the handsome local doctor and single father, takes her in until her memory comes back. As she starts falling for Jeff and regaining her memories, Angela will have to decide which life she wants to live after all.

15. Valentine in the Vineyard

Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reprise the roles of Frankie and Nate that they previously played in Autumn in the Vineyard and Summer in the Vineyard. The setting is so beautiful it will make you want to immediately book your own getaway to the wine country.

16. A Country Wedding

Jesse Metcalfe stars as famous country singer Bradley Suttons who is currently engaged to a Hollywood actress. When he returns to his hometown and reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Sarah (Autumn Reeser), not only does he find himself questioning who he really cares about, but also finds himself inspired to write music again.

17. Forever in my Heart

Jenna (Merritt Patterson) and Charlie (Jack Turner) fell in love in Ireland but drifted apart over time. After reconnecting, Jenna needs to decide if her heart truly lies with Charlie in Ireland or back home in the states.