The popular Netflix dramedy Ginny & Georgia is officially returning for season two on January 5, 2023, and viewers are eager to dive back into the charming town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, with the show's beloved mother-daughter duo.

The first season enraptured viewers in 2021 with teenage drama, dark backstories, twisted murder plots and juicy love affairs. As a darker Gilmore Girls, the show introduces us to the charming, yet secretive, Georgia Miller, whose abusive and traumatic past forced her to become a single mother at only 15 years old. Now, her daughter Ginny is 15 and must reckon with her mother's mysterious past as she tries to navigate boyfriends, friendships, drugs and sex in high school.

Ginny & Georgia was renewed for a second season soon after it first debuted on Netflix, following its success as the first Netflix show to hold first place in its popularity rankings for 28 days. It even surpassed the success of shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Tiger King.

Needless to say, fans have been impatiently awaiting the second season after the first finale left us on the edge of our seats. In a video shared by Netflix, the cast promised: "more surprises, more living room parties, and more climbing through windows." Luckily, series creator Sarah Lampert also assured the next season will pick up right where the first left off.

Though we can't answer any of the fans' burning questions, we can tell you who will be returning to Wellsbury for the second season.

Brianne Howey

This bombshell blonde perfectly encapsulates all the layered emotions and sickly-sweet charm of Georgia. Before starring as one of the leads in this Netflix show, Howey honed her acting prowess as a regular on the Fox supernatural horror The Exorcist and the gripping thriller from Fox, The Passage. She also captivated fans with her performance as Reagan Pye in CW's Batwoman and as Alison B. in Hulu's Dollface.

We can't wait to see what Howey and her gorgeous dark eyebrows deliver as Georgia in the show's next installment.

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry found out she had secured an audition for Ginny & Georgia in the same week she graduated from Emory University. She wanted to be an actress since she was only 5 years old and grew up performing in plays that her mother wrote at their community theater.

Before grabbing her breakthrough role as Ginny, Gentry had only performed in the rom-com Candy Jar (2018), some short films, single television episodes here and there and a public service announcement used in driver's education. Now, she says acting in Ginny & Georgia is her dream come true. Gentry told Teen Vogue in 2021 she loves playing a character she can relate to and often infuses her own experiences as a biracial woman into her art. Gentry's passion has paid off as she was nominated MTV Movie + TV Award's Breakthrough Performance honor in 2021.

Diesel La Torraca

For only being 11 years old, Diesel La Torraca already has racked up a number of acting credits and will round out the Miller family in Ginny & Georgia. He is known for his roles as Ben Jones in the Australian television drama Lambs of God and Felix in the zombie comedy Little Monsters.

As Ginny's half-brother, fans are waiting to see how La Torraca's character Austin fits into the increasingly tense mother-daughter dynamic. Plus, based on a few sneak peek photos Netflix posted on their Instagram from the next season, it seems like La Torraca has had a growth spurt.

Friends & Neighbors

After a life spent moving from place to place to literally run from their problems, Ginny is thrilled to have seemingly settled down in Wellsbury and actually made friends! While we still have some lingering questions from season one, all of those friends will be reprising their roles to make up MANG, or an acronym of all their names.

Sara Waisglass

Sara Waisglass is returning to play Maxine, Ginny's best friend and neighbor. Canadian actress Waisglass has been in films since she was a young child, playing Jordy Cooper in the sitcom Overruled! She may look familiar from her time as Frankie Hollingsworth in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Don't Look Back and Next Class. She's also no stranger to film, starring in drama Mary Goes Round (2017) and action thriller Tainted (2020).

Chelsea Clark

Another Degrassi alum, Chelsea Clark, who played Esme Song, also will return to Ginny & Georgia as Norah. She was also the lead in The Protector (2022), a gripping film that follows a girl who searches for meaning after being released from a correctional facility.

Katie Douglas

Finally, to round out MANG, Katie Douglas will take back her role as Abby. Also Canadian, Douglas has performed in a variety of Canadian television shows and films including the supernatural show Defiance, the drama series Mary Kills People, the comedy series Spookesville and the romance film Every Day (2017).

Humberly González

Plus, Humberly González will be back as Sophie, Maxine's love interest, who is best known for playing Rosario in the made-for-TV film Killer High (2018).

Jennifer Robertson

And while Georgia can make a number of enemies, she also managed to make a friend in Wellsbury. Ellen, who is Maxine and Marcus's mom, is played by Jennifer Robertson. As another familiar face, you may recognize Robertson from her famed role as Jocelyn Schitt in the Canadian hit comedy Schitt's Creek. She was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Canadian Screen Awards for her performance as the quirky and lovable mayor's wife.

Love Interests

This coming-of-age drama contains its fair share of steamy kisses, secret love affairs and romantic moments. All of our favorite men, both in and out of Wellsbury, are coming back, no doubt bringing drama and intrigue to season two.

Scott Porter

Georgia's boss and crush Mayor Paul may have an even bigger role in Ginny and Georgia's lives during this next season. He is played by Scott Porter, who you may recognize as Jason Street from NBC's Friday Night Lights, whose character was severely injured in the pilot episode. Porter was also a regular on Hart of Dixie as the handsome lawyer George Tucker.

Raymond Ablack

While he may just be the friendly and lovable restaurant owner, Ginny also has her eyes on Joe, played by Raymond Ablack. Earlier in his career, Ablack earned recognition for his work as Sav Bhandari in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He's also starred in the Netflix limited series Maid as well as the popular drug drama, Narcos.

Nathan Mitchell

To round out the handsome men in Georgia's life, Nathan Mitchell will also reprise his role as Zion, Ginny's father and Georgia's first love. He's best known for playing Black Noir in Amazon Prime's superhero drama The Boys...though you may not recognize him since his character is almost always confined to a mask. Mitchell is quite familiar with magic and superpowers as he's also played Kelvin in The CW's Supernatural and Isaac Stanzler in the vigilante drama Arrow.

Mason Temple

As a high schooler, Ginny is also trying to find her footing in the world of dating and boys. Her boyfriend in the first season, Hunter, is played by Mason Temple. Ginny & Georgia is Temple's first recurring role in a television series, though he's been featured in single episodes of V.C. Andrews' Landry Family, military drama Six and supernatural drama iZombie.

Felix Mallard

Ginny's hot and cold love interest, who also happens to be Max's twin brother, is Marcus, played by Felix Mallard. The Australian actor began his career playing Ben Kirk in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. He then moved to the United States and landed a role as Cooper in the comedy Happy Together and starred in the film All the Bright Places (2020) alongside Elle Fanning.

New Castmember Aaron Ashmore

There is only one new cast member confirmed to make an appearance in the second season. According to Deadline, Aaron Ashmore is slated to take on the role of Gil Timmons, or Austin's father. He has been in prison, at least according to Georgia, for embezzlement and fraud, so we're anxious to discover how we got to Wellsbury and what he's looking for from the Miller family.

Ashmore was included in People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive in 2006 and is most known for his role as Jimmy Olsen on Smallville. He's starred in a number of shows and films, including the sci-fi Killjoys as Johnny Jaqobis and Netflix's Locke & Key as Duncan Locke.

However, Ashmore may not be the only new character introduced to Wellsbury. Gentry told Seventeen in 2021 that a few more interesting characters will be revealed in the second season.

We'll be eagerly tuning in the first week of January to see what the next installment of Ginny & Georgia has in store!

