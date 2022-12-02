Everything To Know About Season 2 of the Hit Netflix Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Sharpen your pencils and stack up those botany books because Ginny & Georgia is back, peaches! The buzzy Netflix series starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the titular dysfunctional mother-daughter duo returns for a second season on Jan. 5 - which can't come fast enough after that season 1 finale cliffhanger.

The series premiered in 2021 as a sort of riskier Gilmore Girls, following teenage Ginny (Gentry) and her single mother, Georgia (Howey), as the two relocate to a picturesque New England town. But Georgia's checkered past catches up with her, and the tale of two codependent women turns into something much, much more sinister.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 'Ginny & Georgia' season 1.

What's the Plot of Season 2?

The season 1 finale, which streamed back in February 2021, ended with the bombshell revelation that Georgia poisoned both of her previous husbands -- not without reason. Her second husband, Kenny, had abused Ginny.

Advertisement

When Ginny learns about her mother's criminal past, she decides to run away with her little brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca). However, it's clear from the season 2 synopsis that Ginny doesn't get very far. Here's Netflix's official rundown of what's to come:

"How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny -- her stepdad -- didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long."

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 ? FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/uQp3j2lsbH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Check out Netflix's ~juicy~ season 2 clip for a sneak peak at the next installment.

Advertisement

Who's Who in Season 2?

Gentry, Howey and La Torraca will return as the Miller trio. Also returning is the Baker family, including Ginny's love interest Marcus (Felix Mallard), Ellen (Schitt's Creek's Jennifer Robertson) and Maxine (Sara Waisglass). Mason Temple will return as Ginny's boyfriend, Hunter, and Scott Porter is back as Georgia's love interest, Mayor of Wellsbury Paul Randolph.

Season 2 is also shaping up to be a dad-heavy installment. Ginny's father, Zion (The Boys' Nathan Mitchell) will return. And Aaron Ashmore (Veronica Mars) joins the series as Austin's biological father, Gil Timmins. Intriguing.

Whether Ginny will forgive her mother's trespasses is TBD. But if the words of Georgia Miller are any indication, the angsty teen is in it for the long haul: "The apple doesn't fall far from the rotten tree."

Ginny & Georgia season 2 premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Related Videos