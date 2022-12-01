Who's Who on 'Firefly Lane'? A Character Guide For the Netflix Drama's Final Season

Firefly Lane's Season 2 premiere has arrived, and that means it's time to take a look back at what's happened throughout the first set of episodes in this Netflix series, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Fans had a bit of wait before getting more to the story of lifelong friends Tully and Kate, but they are finally back for more drama, friendship and romance in the new season.

After a tumultuous first season, where Tully and Kate were no longer on speaking terms after their 30-year friendship, this series of episodes will explore some of the other happenings taking place, such as Tully's lawsuit for dropping her talk show The Girlfriend Hour, and Kate's ex-husband Johnny's trip to Iraq.

There's a lot going on, suffice it to say, and with Tully's career up in arms, she has a few things to tackle on her way back to where she was in terms of work and relationships -- including finding her real father. And in the end, viewers will learn about what ultimately drove Tully and Kate apart for good. This is the final season for the popular series, which will be released in two parts. Here's everything you need to know about all of the new and returning cast members you'll expect to see back on Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl - Tallulah "Tully" Hart

Actress Katherine Heigl plays Tully Hart, who's ditched her signature blonde tendrils to play this role. After experiencing a traumatic childhood, she's plagued by loneliness, despite her success as a writer and talk show host. This season, we'll see the aftermath of her walking away from her talk show deal and find out what happened between her and her best friend of 30 years, Kate Mularkey. Heigl is a major Hollywood presence and former model who's appeared in a wide variety of movies and TV shows like Roswell and Grey's Anatomy, in which she played Dr. Izzie Stevens. She's also been seen in movies like 27 Dresses and Knocked Up.

Advertisement

Alissa Skovbye - Young Tully Hart

Alissa Skovbye plays Young Tully Hart, which means she brings the character's younger self to life by way of flashbacks. Since there are several scenes set in the past in Season 2, we'll see a lot of Skovbye in the upcoming set of new episodes. Previously, Skovbye has appeared in series like Smallville and Supernatural as well as movies like One Christmas Eve and Adventures in Babysitting.

Sarah Chalke - Kate Mularkey Sarah Chalke is Kate Mularkey, Tully Hart's ex-best friend. Her personality is the antithesis of Tully's, but that's part of what ultimately made the two friends. We've already learned about Mularkey in the first season, but now it's time to dive even deeper. This season, we'll learn more about how Kate originally fell for Johnny, and finally understand how the pair fell out of their decades-long friendship. Outside of Firefly Lane, Chalke appeared on Roseanne, How I Met Your Mother, and voices Beth Smith in the animated series Rick and Morty. Roan Curtis - Young Kate Mularkey Roan Curtis portrays a young Kate Mularkey, who we'll be seeing a lot of like young Tully Hart this season, as the series takes a look back into the women's friendship as teens. Outside of Firefly Lane, Curtis has appeared in a number of TV series and has been working since she was young. She appeared in Shut Eye as Emma Gilbert and The Magicians ahead of Firefly Lane. Most of her other appearances have consisted of guest roles, but there's no doubt she'll be bagging more after fans see more of her in the final season of Firefly Lane.

Ben Lawson - Johnny Ryan Australian actor Ben Lawson is Johnny Ryan, who produces Tully's talk show The Girlfriend Hour. He also happens to be Kate's ex-husband, which does complicate matters. Previously, he traveled to Iraq as a war correspondent, but it's unclear what will happen in Season 2 since the character was shown being caught in a huge explosion there. Outside of Firefly Lane, Lawson has appeared in a several TV shows like Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, 13 Reasons Why, and The Good Place. He's also been in movies like Bombshell and No Strings Attached. Beau Garrett - Cloud Actress Beau Garrett plays Dorothy "Cloud" Hart, Tully's mother. She's a single mom who raised her daughter solo while embracing the hippie lifestyle. She isn't too pleased with Tully's quest to track down the father she never knew in Season 2, but that's something she'll have to learn how to deal with, traumatic past and all. Outside of Firefly Lane, Garrett has appeared in movies like Tron: Legacy, Turistas, and Made of Honor as well as TV shows like Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, The Good Doctor, and Longmire.

Yael Yurman - Marah

Yael Yurman plays Marah, Johnny and Kate's daughter. She's a bit of a rebel, but she's still very much in her shy little shell as a young woman. It's difficult for her to find herself when she's dealing with her parents' divorce. In the real world, Yurman has appeared in Once Upon a Time as Anastasia as well as the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Additionally, she showed up on shows like The Man in the High Castle and Snowpiercer.

Chelah Horsdal - Margie Mularkey

Canadian actress Chelah Horsdal portrays Margie Mularkey, Kate's mother. While she's mostly your average "stereotypical" suburban mom, she's hiding her own share of secrets that we might learn more about this season. Beyond Firefly Lane, Horsdal played a very similar role in The Man in the High Castle, as well as series like Hell on Wheels and When Calls the Heart.

Paul McGillion - Bud Mularkey

Paul McGillion is Bud Mularkey, Kate's father. He's been at the center of several dramatic storylines, including one involving his wife Margie's affair and his subsequent death. In real life, he's also starred in Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce alongside Beau Garrett, as well as The Flash and several other TV shows and movies.

Advertisement

Jason Mckinnon - Sean Mularkey

Jason McKinnon plays Sean Mularkey, Kate's brother. In the original book, Sean didn't have much of a role, but in the Netflix series, he's Kate's older brother instead of a minor character. Sean has hid his sexuality for some time, with Tully keeping the fact that he's gay from everyone over the years. His ex-partner Richard passed away, implied from AIDS, and Sean eventually marries his pregnant girlfriend, but ends up coming out to his sister and his wife, which doesn't end well. Outside of Firefly Lane, McKinnon has appeared in TV series like A Million Little Things, Loudermilk, Family Law, and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Ignacio Serricchio - Danny Diaz

New cast member Serrichhio is joining as the cocky sportscaster, Danny Diaz. He has some strong chemistry with Tully and is a bit softer under the smug image you see at first impression. The two argue non-stop but might be a perfect fit. The Argentina native is recognizable for his roles in the Netflix series Lost in Space, Bones, and Good Girls. He's also an alum of Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce.

India de Beaufort - Charlotte, or "Lottie"

Another new addition this season is India de Beaufort's character Charlotte. She starts as a quiet aspiring journalist with a crush on Johnny, but ends up becoming a serious force to be reckoned with who knows what she wants and goes after it. Sounds like she'll be giving Tully a run for her money. The British actress is recognizable for her roles in Blood and Oil, Veep and Jane By Design.

Jolene Purdy - Justine Jordan

Jolene Purdy is a third new addition this season in the role of Justine Jordan. Justine is a talent agent with a knack for having a sunny disposition and upbeat demeanor despite working in the world of entertainment. She's constantly charming as she rises the ranks in her industry and she's someone Tully definitely wants in her corner. Purdy previously appeared in series like Orange is the New Black, Under the Dome, and WandaVision.

Advertisement

Greg Germann - Benedict Binswanger

Greg Germann joins the new season as Benedict Binswanger, an influential businessman who's running for Governor of Washington. He has a lot of family secrets he needs to keep hidden during his campaign...we'll see how that goes. Like Heigl, Germann also starred on Grey's Anatomy ( in later seasons) but is most recognizable for playing Richard Fish on Ally McBeal.

Jamall Johnson - Calvin

Jamall Johnson will be playing Kate's potential new love interest, Calvin. After going through a divorce, Kate could seriously use something exciting in her life, so this should be fun to watch. Johnson has notably appeared on a few TV Christmas films over the years across Hallmark and Lifetime.

Chris McNally - Mr. Waverly

When Calls the Heart star Chris McNally is joining as Kate and Tully's English teacher, Mr. Waverly in flashbacks. He'll be pushing them both outside of their comfort zones this season. Outside of his Hallmark series, McNally is also recognizable for appearing in the Netflix series Altered Carbon as well as a few Hallmark films.

Related Videos