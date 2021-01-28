Scott Porter Met His Wife Kelsey Filming 'Friday Night Lights' in Texas

Scott Porter is best known for rising to fame playing high school quarterback Jason Street on Friday Night Lights. Also recognizable for starring as the lawyer George Tucker opposite Rachel Bilson on the CW's Hart of Dixie, Porter has had a successful TV career since 2006. He's even starring in the upcoming Netflix drama, Ginny & Georgia. Since his first big series, he's had his longtime love, Kelsey Mayfield, by his side as his leading lady.

While filming Friday Night Lights in Austin, Porter bonded with a University of Texas cheerleader over a game of beer pong. Yes, that cheerleader was Kelsey, the future Mrs. Porter. In 2013, the couple tied the knot five years after meeting and even nodded to their entertaining meet-cute with beer pong tables set up around their reception in Dripping Springs, Texas. They even had cake toppers with a Longhorn cheerleader and Nebraska football player as a nod to Porter's Omaha upbringing. How cute is that?

Since his days with the Dillon Panthers, Porter has had a steady career. He's appeared in numerous films including Bandslam, Prom Night, Dear John, and Speed Racer as well as notable roles on TV shows like Caprica, a recurring role as investigator Blake Calamar on The Good Wife, Scorpion, Robot Chicken, Rosewood, and even made a cameo on Parenthood on NBC. After relocating to Los Angeles, his wife Kelsey found work as a casting director, working on shows like The Biggest Loser and The Taste. Here's some fun Scott Porter trivia -- he originated the role of Matthew in the off-broadway cast of Altar Boyz in New York. Which shouldn't be too surprising because as we've seen in many of Porter's roles, he's an amazing singer. Since he has such a stellar voice that's probably why Porter has also had a steady voiceover career, contributing to the Minecraft and The Walking Dead video games as well as the animated series Avengers Assemble.

Despite their happy relationship, the Porter family has also gone through their own challenges behind the scenes. After welcoming son McCoy Lee, the couple revealed that Kelsey had been diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, a neurological condition that slowly breaks down brain cells.

"As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington's, she said, 'I want to have a kid right away,' " Porter told PEOPLE. " 'I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington's starts to take effect.' She was so brave, and she figured out how we could have a child without passing Huntington's down."

The condition is genetic so there was a risk that it would be passed on to their future children. Kelsey's mother also suffers from Huntington's. But the Porters decided to be proactive and utilized fertilization treatments to ensure the condition was not passed on.

"Because I have Huntington's, any child we have has 50/50 chance of having it, so to eliminate that, we did in vitro fertilization," Kelsey explained.

"But we did preimplantation genetic diagnosis, which they test the embryo. They tested all our embryos for Huntington's and [McCoy] was the first little baby who made it all the way."

The couple welcomed a second child a couple of years after McCoy, daughter Clover Ash. We hope the family enjoys many happy memories together in the coming years and can't wait to continue following along with Porter's career. He's one of our faves!