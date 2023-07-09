Luke Macfarlane Is Returning to Hallmark In a New Christmas Movie

Luke MacFarlane had Hallmark fans worried there for a moment. After opening up about needing a break from the network ("how many firefighters can I play?") and starring in a couple of high-profile roles, it seems the fan-favorite isn't done with cheesy holiday movies just yet. MacFarlane has an all-new Christmas movie in the works, and we couldn't be more excited.

MacFarlane recently stepped away from the network to focus on other things, including his 2022 rom-com Bros and AppleTV+ comedy series Platonic. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he notes that he hasn't hung up his Hallmark hat just yet. He's been impressed that the network is continuing to make inclusive content and knows that they have treated him well over the years.

"Hallmark is absolutely making efforts to create queer content, and I applaud them for that," MacFarlane said. "They've been often the butt of jokes about the sort of limited nature of their cast, but they've really changed that, and they're really continuing to do that. I think they're doing that not just for the press. The Christmas movie [The Holiday Sitter, featuring an LGBTQ couple] they did last year was a big success for them, had lots of viewers. There's an audience there, for sure."

After starring in well over 10 films for the network, he also added that he'd be making his holiday return to Hallmark.

"Hallmark has been very good to me, and I have agreed to do a Christmas movie for them this year. So I'm adding to the canon," he added.

We don't know anything about his new role other than the fact that, according to MacFarlane, it's happening. He last appeared in the Christmas film A Magical Christmas Village, co-starring Allison Sweeney.

His series Platonic is currently streaming on AppleTV+.

