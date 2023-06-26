10 LGBTQIA Hallmark Stars Who Are Redefining Romance

For the past few decades, Hallmark has been the go-to network for love stories and heartwarming tales of romance. But those romances were often heterosexual-centric and lacked the actual diversity you find in real-world relationships. Thankfully, Hallmark has come a long way since they first debuted their loveably cheesy content and now include LGBTQIA stories and characters prominently in their movies and series.

Here are 10 of the LGBTQIA Hallmark stars who are helping to redefine rom-coms and provide a much-needed dose of representation.

Jonathan Bennett

In 2014, the man who played the iconic role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls came out as gay. Right around that time, Johnathan Bennett also started appearing in some Hallmark classics like A Christmas Kiss II, A Dog Walker's Christmas Tale, and Christmas Made to Order. In 2023, Bennett starred in the platform's first gay holiday movie, The Holiday Sitter—and now jokingly calls himself "the gay king of Christmas."

Jake Foy

Starring as a gay cowboy in Hallmark's new Western series Ride is a major win for representation—and Jake Foy says it's even more significant that his character's queerness isn't a major plot point. Prior to his new gig, the actor had appeared in When Christmas Was Young, A Little Daytime Drama, and Eat, Drink and be Married. Outside of the spotlight, he recently had a big development in his own real-life love story and got engaged to long-time partner Nicolas La Traverse.

Ali Liebert

As a vocal advocate for queer representation in the film and media industry, queer actress Ali Liebert shared a romantic on-screen kiss with fellow actress Lyndie Greenwood in the Hallmark movie Every Time a Bell Rings. Sadly, that smooch received a ton of backlash, and ever since, Liebert has made it her mission to help bring visibility and authenticity to the Hallmark lineup. You've seen her in other TV romances like Three Wise Men and a Baby and A Christmas to Cherish.

Luke Macfarlane

Canadian-American actor Luke Macfarlane has been a staple on the Hallmark Channel since appearing in the 2014 romance The Memory Book. Even though he came out back in 2008, he played mainly heterosexual male leads in films like Christmas Land, Maggie's Miracle Christmas, The Birthday Wish, and The Mistletoe Promise. It wasn't until 2022 that Macfarlane finally landed a queer role in the major Hollywood film Bros. In real life, he shares a daughter with his partner, alpine skier Hig Roberts.

George Krissa

Playing Bennet's love interest in Hallmark's first queer Christmas movie, The Holiday Sitter, put the Canadian actor on the map. And while George Krissa hasn't been in another one of the channel's TV movies yet, we wouldn't be surprised if he makes a return soon. After all, he's got a budding career as an actor and a musician. He's not only appeared in multiple projects on-screen but has performed in plays on stages across Canada, including the Stratford Festival and the Shaw Festival.

Donia Kash

Being the first non-binary actor in a Hallmark movie is a major win for representation. In 2022, Donia Kash played Suzette in the drama romance The Secrets of Bella Vista. Since then, they've also appeared in #Xmas and The Holiday Sitter, and most recently, Hearts in the Game. They continue to use their talent and platform to advocate for visibility and inclusion in an industry that's still dominated by cisgender stories.

Juan Pablo Di Pace

While the Argentine actor may be new to the Hallmark lineup, Juan Pablo Di Pace stole everyone's hearts as the winemaker, Marcelo, in Hallmark's 2021 rom-com Raise a Glass to Love and as ranch hand Heath Ramos in Dashing in December. After appearing in Netlfix's 201 Full House reboot Fuller House, he opened up about the slurs and bullying he faced growing up gay in Buenos Aires, and how important self-acceptance is for members of the LGBTQIA community.

Kyle Dean Massey

Another new-ish face on the platform, actor Kyle Dean Massey is more known for his Broadway acting chops. But he recently stepped away from the spotlight to focus on being a father to his newborn daughter with his husband, Taylor Frey. Rather than being a part of all-encompassing theatrical productions, Massey has appeared in Hallmark films like A Merry Christmas Match and A Christmas to Treasure.

Amy Goodmurphy

The actress may have only appeared in a single Hallmark movie—The Holiday Sitter—but Amy Goodmurphy definitely left an impression. Before gracing the channel, she appeared in a number of series and movies like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Right One, and Siren. Being openly queer, she said she was happy to be a part of The Holiday Sitter even though she's "not really a Hallmark person."

—

These 10 LGBTQIA Hallmark stars are just a few of the many talented individuals helping to redefine rom-coms and create more representation—and hopefully, there will be even more to come.

READ MORE: Hallmark Stars Congratulate Luke MacFarlane Becoming a Dad with Partner Hig Roberts