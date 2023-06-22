Hallmark Stars Congratulate Luke MacFarlane Becoming a Dad with Partner Hig Roberts

Former co-stars rushed to congratulate the actor who welcomed his first child.

Congratulations are in order for Luke MacFarlane, star of 2022 rom-com Bros and countless Hallmark films. The actor welcomed a baby girl with partner Hig Roberts, a retired alpine skier. Baby girl Tess Eleanor Macfarlane officially joined her proud dads on June 4.

MacFarlane shared his exciting news on Instagram, revealing sweet photos of himself and his partner holding their new daughter as well as a video of the day they were able to leave the hospital as a family of three.

"We started life with some hectic days and received world class care," Macfarlane wrote in his announcement. "On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."

Fans and former co-stars were quick to jump into the comments of the post with their well wishes. Great American Family star Cameron Mathison, who recently left Hallmark, left a series of heart emojis as congratulations. Hallmark darling Alison Sweeney, who co-starred with MacFarlane in the holiday film A Magical Christmas Village, gushed, "This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats." Former Christmas Land co-star Nikki Deloach jumped in to say, "Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you." And Meghan Ory, MacFarlane's co-star from Hallmark's The Memory Book, left an ecstatic, "Ahhhhh amazing!!!! So exciting!!!! Congratulations."

While his former Hallmark co-stars were quick to offer words of support, MacFarlane recently announced that he would be stepping away from the network. But not for competitor Great American Family. Just in search of different opportunities. The LGBTQ+ actor told the LA Times in a 2022 interview promoting Bros. "I mean, how many firefighters can I play?"

MacFarlane is currently starring on the AppleTV+ series Platonic alongside Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne.