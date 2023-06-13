Hilarie Burton, Who Ditched Hallmark Due to 'Bigotry,' Praises Her Town's First Pride Parade

Former Hallmark star Hilarie Burton, whose public feud with the network over diversity concerns led to her 2019 departure, is showing her LGBTQ solidarity this Pride Month. In a new Instagram post, the Walking Dead actress posed alongside her children at her town's first-ever Pride parade -- and the supportive snaps are a reminder of Burton's heated criticism of the Hallmark Network, where she's said "the bigotry comes from the top."

In a June 12 selfie shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, Burton can be seen enjoying her neighborhood's Pride celebrations alongside her children Augustus, 13, and George, 5, whom she shares with husband and fellow Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "The party was amazing! The dance floor was a multigenerational melting pot of joy and love," Burton captioned the images, adding that she was proud to see her young son learning to "stand up for what's right."

"It's not enough just to celebrate love this year. We are fighting for the civil rights of our friends and neighbors and cherished loved ones," she wrote.

Now a Lifetime movie actress, Burton previously starred in three Hallmark movies, including 2015's Surprised by Love, which also featured network darling Paul Campbell (Three Wise Men and a Baby). But it all came crashing down in January 2019, when, Burton claims, she was fired from a Hallmark movie after insisting that the film include an LGBTQ character and an interracial couple.

In December 2019, Burton went public with her allegations, and she didn't mince words:

"Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January," Burton wrote on Twitter. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it.'"

"I left it. And the paycheck. Shi**y being penalized for standing up for inclusivity," Burton explained of her Hallmark departure, adding: "I'd walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I've been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love #receipts."

Burton's husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan swooped into the comments with harsh words for Hallmark: "@Hallmark and @hallmarkchannel?? Gross. No other words needed. #loveislove." Burton's first Lifetime flick, A Christmas Wish, premiered later that month.

Hallmark has increased diversity in its romance offerings since Burton's departure, premiering its first-ever LGBTQ storyline in 2020's The Christmas House. But Burton has stuck to her guns. When a fan asked on Twitter whether she'd ever return to Hallmark, the actress replied with an article in which a network representative stated that Burton "was not an employee" of Hallmark.

