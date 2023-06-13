Treat Williams, star of Everwood and regular on the Hallmark Channel, has passed away at the age of 71 as the result of a motorcycle accident. Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news to People.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson says. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson continues. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, confirmed that the accident took place around 5 pm on Monday, June 12. It is believed that the car didn't see Williams when making the turn that tragically took his life. Williams was the only injured party in the accident, and as a result, a LifeNet helicopter was requested to airlift him to a hospital in New York. The Vermont State Police's investigation is still ongoing.

Williams' made his mark on Hollywood with his iconic portrayal of George Berger in the 1979 film Hair, based on the Broadway musical. One of his best-known roles was Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on the beloved WB series Everwood which spanned four seasons and earned Williams a SAG nomination. His filmography boasts 120 credits ranging from hit shows like Chicago Fire and Hart of Dixie to Steven Spielberg's film 1941. He also starred on the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores in addition to starring in numerous holiday films for the network, including The Christmas House.

The Hallmark Channel released an official reaction to the tragic news on Instagram, saying, "We are heartbroken over the passing of beloved Treat Williams, star of Chesapeake Shores, The Christmas House and so much more. We will forever cherish him in our hearts, and extend our condolences to Treat's family, friends, and loved ones."

Numerous Hallmark stars took to the comments to react to the tragic passing. Williams' former Christmas house co-star Jonathan Bennett said, "All he ever wanted to do is make you laugh, or entertain you in some way. It's just who Treat was, the definition of a showman. He's a gift to all of us, there's just no one like him. He is who I looked up to not just as an actor, but as a human. The earth is a little less bright tonight with out him with us."

Nancy Travis posted, "Shocked and Heartbroken - truly wonderful actor and lovely man"

Andie MacDowell said, "My heart goes out to all of you that loved him so much"

Alexa PenaVega reacted, "absolutely heart breaking."

Joe Pickett star Sharon Lawrence, who played Williams' onscreen wife in The Christmas House, posted a tribute on Twitter across two posts that included a behind-the-scenes photo from the Hallmark Christmas movie.

?This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I?m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @Rtreatwilliams enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence & example of solid love. He was honest& clear, dedicated to pic.twitter.com/KSMewuzHbR — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) June 13, 2023

"This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I'm just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @Rtreatwilliams enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence & example of solid love. He was honest& clear, dedicated to his family and passions. I can't imagine his loved ones loss - it's just shattering. My consolation is all the great memories and that he did what he loved doing until the end. Soar high, dear friend."

