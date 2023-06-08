Is Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Reprising His Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role?

Hallmark mainstay Jonathan Bennett is hinting at a potential return to the Mean Girls cinematic universe. In a recent interview, the Holiday Sitter actor said that there are ongoing "talks" around his involvement in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway musical.

Bennett played resident hot guy Aaron Samuels in 2004's Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Bennett's fellow Hallmark darling Lacey Chabert. In 2018, the film was adapted for the stage in the form of a Broadway musical. Then, in 2020, it was announced that the musical would get a film adaptation. Get it? Got it? Good. It's Mean Girls inception.

"There's some talks going on about certain things," Bennett told PEOPLE of his involvement in the new adaptation, keeping it coy. "Let's just say that."

Mean Girls creator Tina Fey will pen the musical adaptation, as well as reprise her role as Ms. Norbury. Fans will be delighted to learn that fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows will also return to play Principal Duvall. Other starry castings include Mad Men's Jon Hamm as Coach Carr (a truly inspired choice), The Office vet Jenna Fischer as Cady Heron's mom and Busy Philipps (Single Drunk Female) as Regina George's "cool mom," memorably portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 flick. Who can forget that pink tracksuit and chihuahua?

As for the high school characters, Angourie Rice (Senior Year) fills Lindsay Lohan's shoes as Cady Heron and Renée Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) play Regina George, a role she originated on Broadway. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels in the film, so no dice on Bennett reprising his role.

Still, a cameo role for Bennett isn't out of the question. In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda Seyfried (who played lovable dimwit Karen) revealed that she and her fellow Plastics are "100% into" cameo appearances, adding "I think we all kinda just need to hang."

Bennett took a similar tack, gushing to PEOPLE about the film's enduring legacy. "[It's] so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life."

