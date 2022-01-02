Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Starred in the Network's First LGBTQ+ Holiday Movie

Anyone who watched the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls will remember Jonathan Bennett as the actor who played Aaron Samuels, the object of main character Cady Heron's affection (Lindsay Lohan). The Ohio-born actor played a swoon-worthy high school boy who garnered all the attention from the girls, and, thanks to the character's line in which he tells Heron the date, October 3rd is now slated as "Mean Girls Day." After Mean Girls, Bennett went on to star in many movies, television shows, and, to the delight of many fans, Hallmark movies. The actor, who came out as gay in 2014, has also shared a fairytale love story with his fiancé and is working to shatter glass ceilings for the LGBTQ community in the entertainment industry.

Bennett was born in Rossford, Ohio to parents David and Ruthanne Bennett. After attending Otterbein University, Bennett moved to New York City to begin pursuing acting. He was soon cast in TV shows such as All My Children, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Smallville and Veronica Mars. After rising to fame due to Mean Girls, Bennett scored roles in more motion pictures, including Love Wrecked, Cheaper By The Dozen 2, Bachelor Party Vegas and many more. Bennett has also served as TV host on Christmas Cookie Challenge, Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars and Halloween Wars.

Hallmark Movie Career

In addition to his other projects, Bennett began starring in Hallmark movies with 2010's Elevator Girl, which also starred his Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert. Since then, he has starred in multiple Hallmark channel movies, many of which are Christmas movies, including Romantically Speaking, Love At First Glance and Christmas Made To Order.

In 2020, he starred in The Christmas House as the character Brandon, a gay man in a relationship. This movie was the first Hallmark film to feature a gay couple. A sequel to The Christmas House was released in December 2021.

Personal Life

Representation of the LGBTQ community is something Bennett and his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan are passionate about, and the couple have a Hallmark movie-worthy story of their own. The first time Bennett met Vaughan, a former Amazing Race contestant and current host on Celebrity Page, Bennett was getting ready to be interviewed by him in Los Angeles. Bennett told The Knot that when he set eyes on Vaughan, he thought he was "the most beautiful man" he'd ever seen. For Vaughan, it wasn't exactly love at first sight, but he could sense the chemistry within minutes of meeting Bennett.

"The producer is counting down 5,4,3, and I'm like, let's take a picture for social," said Vaughan. "The minute he leans into me, it's like electricity. And then the producer calls, 2, 1, go."

"The interview was a complete disaster," added Bennett. "You literally watch us fall in love with each other on camera. After it was over, I said, 'Can I get your number?' And he said, 'I would hope so.' My publicist said, 'Jonathan, you came on a little strong, whatever you do, make sure you wait at least three days to call.'"

The two went on a date later that day. When it came time pop the question, Vaughan knew he had to do something ultra-romantic due to the fact that Bennett stars in so many romantic flicks. Vaughan decided to write Bennett an original song, which he sang to him right before asking to marry him.

"I run out the door and Jaymes is standing there holding a sign that says, 'We never did find our song, so I wrote one for you,'" Bennett recalled of the proposal. "When I saw him with the sign, I knew I was being proposed to and began to ugly cry. It was the first time I heard the song and I just blacked out."

Bennett and Vaughan decided to get their rings custom made at Kay Jewelers. The two chose Kay to establish the national jeweler as a safe space for gay couples. As for their wedding planning, they decided to wed in Mexico, and after being turned down and experiencing discrimination at one resort, they chose UNICO Hotel for their wedding venue.

"For years, we planned to get married at Palace Resorts in Mexico," said Bennett. "When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn't marry us because we're two men and it goes against his morals. That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It's our wedding, but it isn't just about us. It's about the LGBTQ+ community. We're really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose."

The two will tie the knot in spring 2022.

