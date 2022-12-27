Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Channel Following Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Lacey Chabert is making clear her stance about the Hallmark Channel following Candace Cameron Bure's departure to Great American Family. Earlier this year, Bure cited the "change in leadership" -- namely, former CEO Bill Abbott's move to Great American Family -- as the reason for her departure from the Hallmark Channel. Bure also commented that Great American Family would focus on keeping "keep traditional marriage at the core," a statement that drew much scrutiny from fellow actors.

Now Chabert, who has starred in more than 30 Hallmark movies, is commenting on Bure's assertion that the Hallmark Channel has changed its programming over the years.

"Any shift I've felt has been embracing our creative ideas," Chabert says, according to Variety. "And it's my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That's always my mission. I'll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don't think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon."

Chabert didn't expand upon the topic much more, and when asked about Bure and others who have left the channel, she simply wished "everybody the best."

Advertisement

"I really can't comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved," she says.

"I'm with Hallmark, and I work for them," Chabert adds. "I'm so sorry, but I'll just have to leave it at that."

Former Hallmark actress Hilarie Burton Morgan was one of the first to comment on Bure's statements regarding "traditional marriage."

"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry," she wrote. "I called this s--- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend'. That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

Advertisement

Similarly, actor Neal Bledsoe exited his role at Great American Family due to Bure's comments. He shared his support for the LGBTQ community in a statement.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community," Bledsoe wrote, according to Variety. "I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional -- nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

Hallmark made headlines in 2022 for premiering its first Christmas movie featuring a same-sex couple, The Holiday Sitter. The film stars Chabert's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.

Related Videos