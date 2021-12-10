19 of Our Favorite Hallmark Stars

With the holidays at full peak, most of us can't wait to see what Hallmark movie is on TV after work, because let's face it, they're addicting. Who doesn't enjoy cozying up next to the TV with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and watching your favorite Hallmark stars find love? Here are a few of our favorite leading actors and actresses who we think deserve recognition and a round of applause for always making us feel warm and fuzzy when we see those credits roll.

Andrew Walker

Canadian actor Andrew Walker sure knows how to make everyone swoon with his brilliant acting and pearly whites! Walker made his debut in 1997 with the film Laserhawk, later appearing in TV shows such as Maybe It's Me, Hot Properties and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He starred in his first Hallmark Movie, A Bride For Christmas, in 2012 alongside the talented Arielle Kebbel. He then went on to star in Dream of Christmas with Nikki DeLoach in 2016, followed by Love Struck Care, Dashing Through the Snow, Appetite for Love, Date With Love, Love on Ice, Bridal Wave and Love in Design.

After the pandemic, the actor was able to appear in Christmas Tree Lane in 2020 with Alicia Witt, and reunited with DeLoach for the third time in Sweet Autumn. Believe it or not, as of December 2020, the actor has appeared in a total of 18 Hallmark films! Talk about commitment!

The actor is married to Cassandra Troy and has two sons, West, born July 2015, and Wolf, born December 2019. The couple currently runs a cold-press juice company named Little West after their son and their love for the west coast.

--Silke Jasso

Samuel Page

Samuel Page is no stranger to TV appearing in several popular TV shows such as Desperate Housewives, House of Cards, Mad Men, Scandal, Switched at Birth, Gossip Girl, The Bold Type and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

He starred in his first Hallmark Movie in 2011 as Ted in Annie Claus is Coming to Town, followed by All Things Valentine in 2016. He went on to star in other TV films such as Walking the Dog, The Perfect Christmas Present, A Royal New Year's Eve, The Story of Us, The One and Only, Christmas in Rome, and, most recently, A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love in 2020. This leading man is no stranger to Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.

The actor married Cassidy Boesch in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, welcoming their first child, Logan, in September 2016. The couple also has twin girls, Annabelle and Evie, born august 11, 2018.

--Silke Jasso

Nikki DeLoach

Nikki DeLoach is definitely one of my favorite Hallmark actresses -- and for a good reason! The actress first came to the spotlight after ringing the All-New Mickey Mouse club in 1993 with fellow cast members Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and JC Chasez. She later went on to join the successful MTV show Awkward, followed by guest appearances inWalker: Texas Ranger, Cold Case, CSI: NY and Grounded for Life.

DeLoach has become a Hallmark Channel staple, first starring in Christmas Land as Julie in 2015. She went on to star in A Dream of Christmas, The Perfect Catch, Reunited at Christmas, Love to the Rescue, Love Takes Flight, Two Turtle Doves, Sweet Autumn, Cranberry Christmas, Taking the Reins, and most recently, Five More Minutes. The Christmas movie was inspired by Scotty McCreery's song of the same name.

DeLoach married Take 5 band member Ryan Goodell in 2019. The couple have two children, William Hudson Goodell in 2013 and Bennett in 2017.

--Silke Jasso

Taylor Cole

Taylor Cole is not only an actress but is a former fashion model. The Texas native has appeared in several well-known commercials for big companies including Old Spice, Dooney & Bourke and Crest. She landed the role of Erika Spalding in 2004 for WB's series Summerland and has since been making a name for herself in the TV world.

She's appeared in several shows including Supernatural, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NUMB3RS, NCIS and more. She joined the Hallmark channel in 2016 starring in several TV movies including Chrismas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, Appetite for Love, Christmas Festival on Ice, Matching Hearts, One Perfect Wedding and Ruby Herring Mysteries to name a few.

In 2020, the actress married producer Cameron Lawson in Lake Tahoe.

--Silke Jasso

Alicia Witt

Is it even a Hallmark movie if Alicia Witt doesn't come out? Witt became a child star after starring in popular 1990's films Twin Peaks and Dune. She has several Hollywood movie credits under her belt including Vanilla Sky, Two Weeks Notice, Last Holiday and 88 Minutes.

As far as television, the actress has made appearances in Orange is The New Black, Two and a Half Men, The Sopranos, The Walking Dead, The Mentalist, Friday Night Lights and more. Witt is described as a musical prodigy by some. She's an accomplished singer-songwriter and pianist. She has starred in a total of 8 Hallmark Christmas movies, her most recent one being Christmas Tree Lane, for which she served as an executive producer and story writer. She also wrote two original songs for her character.

--Silke Jasso

Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have slowly become the Hallmark IT couple and we are living for it! The couple tied the knot in Mexico in January 2014, and have three children, Ocean, Kingston, and Rio. They both have impressive acting backgrounds; Alexa is part of the Spy Kids franchise and Carlos is a founding member of Nickelodeon's boy band Big Time Rush.

The couple went head to head in 2015 when they were part of Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, later starring together in a handful of Hallmark Films. The duo starred in Love at Sea in 2016, which even featured their first son, Ocean.

"Hallmark is all about family. They knew that Ocean was going to be with us anyway, so they wrote a few little scenes where he would be in there." Carlos told TV Inside. "His name in the movie is actually Tyler, and one of the execs over at Hallmark said Ocean reminded her of her son, Tyler. So there are a lot of throwbacks to the Hallmark family in this movie."

--Silke Jasso

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is an actress, author, talk show panelist and producer. She is mainly known for her role in Full House as D.J. Tanner, later reprising her role as D.J. Tanner-Fuller on Fuller House. Bure is also a staple for the Hallmark Channel becoming a well-known face for the network.

Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," Bure has starred in more than 24 Hallmark Movies- and counting! The actress even has a recurring character in Hallmark's adaptation of Aurora Teagarden's novel series. Other films include Journey Back to Chrismas, Let It Snow, Moonlight and Mistletoe, Puppy Love and more.

She was also a contestant of Dancing with the Stars in season 18 in 2014 and was a co-host of The View from 2015-2016. In 1996, the actress married Russian NHL hockey Player Valerie Bure, welcoming their children, Natasha in 1998, Lev in 200 and Maksim in 2002.

I think it's safe to say that Bure has found a second home with Hallmark.

--Silke Jasso

Jill Wagner

It doesn't matter how far along the movie is, if I stumble across Jill Wagner on the Hallmark Channel, I'm watching her. There's no denying that most of the scripts (as much as we love them) are incredibly cheesy, but Wagner is such a good actress you almost forget about the corny lines because the delivery is so good. The North Carolina native was raised by her father and grandmother and regularly chooses wholesome content to star in based on her grandmother's recommendations, which is why we get to enjoy her on Hallmark so frequently. Thanks Grandma!

Wagner not only has starred in a slew of holiday films including Christmas Cookies and Christmas in the Smokies, but she has her own mystery series with Kristoffer Polaha, the Mystery 101 series. She's also split her time over the years with various on-screen hosting gigs as well as a memorable role in the MTV series Teen Wolf. As for her personal life, she's happily married to veteran and former hockey pro, David Lemanowicz, and they have two children together as well as his daughter from a previous relationship.

--Courtney Fox

Autumn Reeser

I've personally been a fan of Autumn Reeser since she played the memorable character, Taylor Townsend, on teen drama The O.C. Over the years, she's appeared on a variety of TV shows including Entourage, No Ordinary Family and Last Resort, with numerous Hallmark roles in between. Reeser made her Hallmark debut in Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2012, and has been a regular leading lady ever since. With over 10 Hallmark films under her belt, she's appeared opposite everyone from Jesse Metcalfe to Marc Blucas. She's a mom of two and loves how family-oriented Hallmark is so that she has plenty of time to focus on family as well as her career.

"I love that people love these movies and I love making people happy and when people come up to me on the street they're so joyous and I love that about being part of this family," Reeser said in the above interview with Hallmark's Home & Family.

--Courtney Fox

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert has been acting since she was a little girl. She starred on Party of Five as well as memorable films like Lost in Space. She has even lent her voice to countless cartoons including The Wild Thornberrys and Family Guy. Since she first entered the entertainment industry at the young age of seven, she has stayed incredibly busy! Audiences really took note of Chabert after she starred opposite Lindsey Lohan and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls as the memorable Gretchen Weiners. But ever since she appeared in the Hallmark film Elevator Girl in 2010, Chabert has quickly become one of the queens of the beloved network. Other than Candance Cameron Bure, she's appeared in more films than any other actress...pretty impressive.

It's honestly hard not to love Lacey...she's sweet, good at comedy, and a solid actress. She's appeared in over 20 Hallmark movies over the years including lots of Christmas films like Christmas Waltz and her latest gem that takes place in Ireland, Christmas at Castle Hart. Not to mention she stars in The Crossword Mysteries series with Brennan Elliott.

--Courtney Fox

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane quickly became one of the go-to guys on Hallmark after his debut in the 2014 film, The Memory Book. The Julliard trained actor and talented musician first endeared himself to TV audiences when he starred as Scotty Wandell on Brothers & Sisters. He has since appeared in over 10 Hallmark movies including A Shoe Addict's Christmas and The Mistletoe Promise. The Canadian actor has starred opposite some of Hallmark's most popular leading ladies from Erin Krakow of When Calls the Heart to Candace Cameron Bure and Nikki DeLoach.

Maybe one of the most memorable Macfarlane films is Chateau Christmas, where he literally changed the script from a violinist to a cello player to better reflect his background as a trained cellist. I highly recommend it -- you get to see McFarlane playing multiple times in the film!

--Courtney Fox

Jessica Lowndes

Hallmark has a knack for finding former teen stars and turning them into leading ladies in their wholesome holiday films. Jessica Lowndes appeared in the teen dramas Kyle XY, Greek and 90210 before making her Hallmark debut in 2015 in the Christmas movie Merry Matrimony. Since then, Lowndes has become a regular fixture appearing in nine additional films and counting. Some of my personal favorites include Christmas at Pemberly Manor and A December Bride.

In addition to her acting career, Lowndes is a talented singer and has an entirely separate music career. Sometimes to two overlap and she's featured showing off her powerful vocals in her Hallmark movies.

--Courtney Fox

Brennan Elliott

Like many of our Hallmark favorites, Brennan Elliott hails from Canada. Similar to his fellow Canadian Luke Macfarlane, he also attended the prestigious Julliard School in New York City. Fondly remembered for starring in Lifetime's medical drama Strong Medicine, Elliott has long been a fixture on the Hallmark Channel. From the short-lived (and truly excellent) Flower Shop Mystery series with Brooke Shields to countless Christmas movies, Elliott is clearly an important member of the Hallmark family. Ever since his debut in 2009, the Canadian has appeared numerous times opposite his pal Lacey Chabert and even appeared in Andie MacDowell's Hallmark series, Cedar Cove.

Elliott is also a family man, married to his wife Cami since 2011 with whom he welcomed two children.

--Courtney Fox

Michael Rady

The first time I ever saw Michael Rady in a Hallmark movie, I had to do a double-take. It was Kostas from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! It's been a delight to see him become a seemingly permanent fixture on Hallmark over the years. The Philadelphia native is also recognizable from his roles on Melrose Place, The Mentalist and UnReal, but he definitely adds an extra something to his Hallmark films. He definitely has that "Mr. Darcy" charm. Some of his stand-out holiday movies include Two Turtle Doves with Nikki DeLoach, Christmas at Pemberly Manor with Jessica Lowndes and Christmas in Homestead with Taylor Cole.

There's a reason Rady is so good at playing a dad in many of his films. He has three kids of his own he shares with his wife Rachael.

--Courtney Fox

Tamara Mowry-Housley

Tamara Mowry-Housley has been on my television for as long as I can remember. From her role in Sister Sister alongside her co-star and real life sister Tia to her starring roles in Hallmark favorites, Mowry-Housley is always a joy to watch onscreen. She's starred in several of our favorites, such as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick A Christmas Miracle, which she executive produced, and The Santa Stakeout.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Danica McKellar

Danica McKella rose to fame as Winnie on the classic tv series The Wonder Years, but, these days, she's one of the best known Hallmark stars. McKellar has starred in several of our favorite Hallmark channel movies, including Christmas at Dollywood, featuring Dolly Parton, and 2021's You, Me & The Christmas Trees.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Tyler Hynes

Tyler Hynes is one of the most familiar faces of Hallmark's original movies -- and for good reason. Hynes has endless charisma and comedic timing, as recently showcased alongside Bethany Joy Lenz in An Unexpected Christmas.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete is a Hollywood legend who shines in Hallmark movies. Peete, who previously starred in 21 Jumpstreet and her own reality show Meet the Peetes, has appeared in the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film Christmas In Evergreen and Angel of Christmas.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Jessy Schram

Jessy Schram is another one of our favorites to watch during the holiday season. Schram has starred in many of our favorites, including A Royal New Year's Eve, The Birthday Wish and A Royal New Year's Eve. A talented singer-songwriter, Schram has blended her love of music and acting in Country at Heart and A Nashville Christmas Carol, co-starring Wes Brown.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

