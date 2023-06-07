This Hallmark Christmas Movie Is Getting a Sequel With Competitor Great American Family

Paris Christmas Waltz, the sequel to the Hallmark Channel's beloved The Christmas Waltz, is on its way. This sequel, however, is making a graceful leap from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family, specifically for their Great American Christmas programming block.

The movie will be premiering as part of the channel's Great American Christmas holiday celebration. When The Christmas Waltz pirouetted onto screens in 2020, it warmed hearts across the globe with its enchanting storyline, featuring stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. The Michael and Janeen Damian directed holiday flick brought the magic of dance and love to life. This festive change of scenery doesn't mean any dip in quality; in fact, the film will be headlined by Glee's Matthew Morrison and Days of Our Lives' Jen Lilley.

The City of Love is a befitting backdrop for this anticipated sequel. Shot on location in Paris, it features a somewhat similar setup, but this time in one of the most romantic cities, like, ever. Lilley portrays Emma, a woman who willingly steps away from her job so a co-worker with a family can retain his. During this crossroads moment in her life, she meets Leo, played by Morrison. Leo is a professional dancer who's gradually losing interest in competitive dancing.

However, an unexpected opportunity presents itself that would allow Emma, a beginner in dance, to partner with the seasoned pro, Leo. As the duo prepares to set the Parisian dance scene ablaze, they'll showcase what the magic of dance can do while set against the backdrop of Paris at Christmastime.

With Paris Christmas Waltz, it looks like we'll be able to expect an engaging holiday flick that'll have us glued to our screens. While it doesn't have a concrete premiere date just yet, Great American Christmas returns October 21 with a new holiday movie premiering every Saturday and Sunday. There are also Christmas movies showing 24/7 throughout the rest of the year, so get ready to be in full festive mode!

