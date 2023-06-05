Hallmark Fans Are Going Wild Over Chad Michael Murray's Revealing Instagram Post

Actor Chad Michael Murray just showed off his fit figure with a rather unexpected thirst trap posted to Instagram. The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum opened a door in his flirty Insta clip, revealing chiseled abs and a lean physique in a video meant for wife Sarah Roemer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer)

Looking dangerously fit (perhaps even more so than his glory days), Murray can be seen pursing his lips to blow kisses to Roemer. He mouths the words "I love you" and adds a few more kisses before closing a pair of sliding doors.

This dangerously near-NSFW clip is enough to get fans swooning. And though it's meant for Roemer, it certainly leaves little to the imagination. Murray's entire torso is on display, down to his well-defined "V" that ends above his pants.

Murray first rose to fame playing Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, and recently appeared in two Fortress films in 2021 and 2022. He also stars in the upcoming Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing.

But while it's been some time since he was known as a teen heartthrob, he's certainly not let himself go. In fact, he may be in better shape, looks and all, than where he was when he was at the height of his popularity.

It's clear whatever Murray has been doing to achieve this look has been working. In a 2020 interview with GQ, he noted that he eats "out of necessity, not desire," which is likely part of the reason his body is so sculpted.

"I eat pretty clean the entire day," he said. "I'm very rule-based on these things and I'm really stubborn about it." So we can thank his eating habits for at least part of what we've been seeing on social media.

And if you're a Murray fan, well, you might want to keep an eye on his Insta. Or his wife's Insta. There are seemingly fun surprises to be found there.

