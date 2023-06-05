Tyler Hynes stars alongside Rhiannon Fish in the March 2023 Hallmark film A Picture of Her. Their onscreen personalities form an instant connection after meeting, but Hynes revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that the pair's chemistry extended offscreen as well.

"There's something very present about [Rhiannon]," Hynes told the outlet. "There was never a moment where I was looking at her and doing things in the scene where she wasn't right there with me."

The 32-year-old praised Fish for her ability to keep up with and stay in sync with him while working on the film.

"I could do things and she would be right there with me," he continued. "I wouldn't be thrown, wouldn't get discombobulated, she would just be present with me. Once I taste a bit of that with another actor, I go, 'OK, now we can really have some fun because we can really start to play around here and try to find the magic and the in-between moments, which I think is where all the juicy stuff is.'"

Advertisement

A Picture of Her stars Hynes as a photographer named Jake Myer, with Fish as his love interest Beth Plimpsole. Jake takes a photo of Beth that ends up going viral, so Beth is on a mission from there to find out who took the photo. As the two fall for each other, Jake wonders whether he should reveal if he's responsible for the photo to his new potential love.

The film was released as part of Hallmark's Spring into Love celebration. During that time, the channel debuted new films every weekend, just in time for the weather to warm up, and there's even more on the way for the network's annual Christmas in July.

Of course, the connection between Hynes and Fish is strictly platonic: he's currently in a relationship with model Racquel Natasha as of late May. It appears, however, that he's keeping things a bit under wraps. It's unclear whether or not they're still together or planning marriage at this time, however.

Related Videos