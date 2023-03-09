Spring has finally arrived! With the new season comes warmer weather, fresh flowers, and lots of exciting new movies and shows to watch. While there are certainly numerous new TV shows coming out this season that are worth trying out, the Hallmark Channel has been hard at work bringing you feel-good romantic stories outside of their beloved Christmas season. March has a strong lineup of new movies, but the network also just announced all of the new films coming as part of their annual "Spring Into Love" lineup -- and it's really good. Tyler Hynes kicks off the new Spring season with a new film coming on March 25, with 7 additional films coming in April.



Here's an overview of all of the new films premiering on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in April.

April 1: Love in the Maldives





April 8: The Professional Bridesmaid

: Saturday, April 1 at 8/7 c: Jocelyn Hudon (When Hope Calls) and Jake Manley (The Order): Travel columnist Rae Parker (Hudon) is sent to The Conrad Maldives by her editor to write an article about its romantic appeal and adventurous experiences. "Rae realizes she needs some guidance and support to undertake some of the challenges outside of her comfort zone. The Conrad's guest experience expert, Jared Joseph (Manley), steps in and makes it his personal mission to give Rae the adventure she's looking for."





April 9 The Blessing Bracelet

: Saturday, April 8 at 8/7 c: Hunter King (A Royal Corgi Christmas) and Chandler Massey (Next Stop, Christmas): Maggie Bailey (King) has mastered being a bridesmaid -- and has since made a career out of it. Her latest client, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi), who is the mayor's daughter, comes with a lot of scrutiny so she is hired to pretend to be a bridesmaid and keep things running smoothly. "Unfortunately, Henry Whittington (Massey), an ambitious local reporter assigned to the society story is sniffing around hoping to get close to the mayor for a scoop on the pending development of local park land. To pull off her assignment, Maggie must coordinate three unhelpful bridesmaids and keep Henry focused on the wedding while hiding her identity, even as she begins to grow closer to him."





April 15: The Wedding Cottage

: Sunday, April 9 at 7/6 c (on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Amanda Schull (Center Stage, Suits) and Carlo Marks (Christmas With the Darlings): Dawn Spencer (Schull) "unearths a bracelet she made years earlier" while gearing up for the Easter holiday. The single parent "created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life." As Dawn focuses on the good in her life, she turns to her church community for help and encounters Ben (Marks), who is encouraging amid her ups and downs.





April 22: A Pinch of Portugal





: Saturday, April 15 at 8/7 c: Erin Krakow ( When Calls the Heart ) and Brendan Penny (A Dash of Love): "A wedding guide creator (Krakow) must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding."



Premiere Date: Saturday, April 22 at 8/7 c



Stars: Heather Hemmens (Christmas in My Heart) and Luke Mitchell (Big Sky)



Synopsis: "When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna (Hemmens) must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman (Mitchell) and Portuguese location scout."

April 29: The Spin Cycle (Working Title)





: Saturday, April 29 at 8/7 c: Erin Cahill (Christmas Bedtime Stories) and Marco Grazzini (Christmas Unwrapped): Publicist Hazel Miller (Cahill) is thrown for a loop when she's "tasked with spinning" MLB player Diego Vasquez's (Grazzini) image. The pitcher "also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel's heart in high school." The project "might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind."

April 30: Spring Breakthrough





: Sunday, April 30, at 7/6 c (on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries): Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon), Demetrius Grosse (The Brave), Rhyon Nicole Brown (Lincoln Heights) and Akono Dixon (All American): "Single mother Monica Rollins (Sharp) excitedly waits for her daughter, Vivian (Brown), to come home for spring break, their annual tradition," the descriptor reads. Days before their reunion, Monica is fired and Vivian gives her another surprise when she reveals she's engaged to Shawn (Dixon). Monica changes her plans and travels to The Gulf Shores to celebrate the couple and "en route, she meets Clark Randall (Grosse), who also happens to be Shawn's godfather, at the airport and an unexpected flirtation ignites."





