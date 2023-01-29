2023 didn't kick off with a beginning, but rather an end, at least for Yellowstone fans. The Dutton family saga's mid-season finale aired on Jan. 1, just before Paramount+ announced it'd be putting the series' remaining season 5 episodes out to pasture until summer.

But faithful followers of Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Dutton universe haven't been left entirely high and dry, as the excellent Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led prequel 1923 has ably satiated our appetites for big sky drama and gun-slinging action.

Given that Yellowstone won't finish off its fifth season until this summer, it seems unlikely we'll see chapter 6 drop this year. That said, the upside of the current season taking an extended spring hiatus is that we'll get a good chunk of episodes to sink our spurs into when the Duttons return. The second half of season 5 contains six episodes, allowing plenty of narrative space for the escalating Jamie-versus-Beth battle to unfold. On top of the siblings looking to take each other to the "train station," the episodes should pick up other intriguing threads, including the cowboys' trek to Texas, Kayce and Monica's move to the ranch, and Jimmy's life at the 6666.

Of course, you needn't look further than HBO Max's breakout hit The Last of Us to see the medium's also serving up must-see series beyond the boundaries of the Dutton ranch. The record-breaking video game-adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has not only offered a fresh take on the rotting corpse genre, but an emotionally resonant one that'll undoubtedly be remembered come awards' season.

The Last of Us won't be the only series collecting accolades, however, as 2023's calendar is absolutely brimming with new shows to look forward to, from long-awaited returns of fan-favorite series to star-studded, potential-packed original projects. Whether you're holding out for the next epic western or simply craving a quality, quick-fix binge that'll keep you on the couch, here are the series we can't wait to watch this year.

Poker Face (Peacock)

If a new murder-of-the-week mystery series from Knives Out mastermind Rian Johnson isn't reason enough for you to fire up your favorite streaming device, the casting of the incomparable Natasha Lyonne should do the trick. As Charlie, a Coors-chugging casino employee with an uncanny knack for detecting lies, Lyonne's amateur investigator tackles a new Columbo-inspired whodunit every episode. Yep, we're in!

Poker Face is available to stream now on Peacock.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime)

From This is Spinal Tap to Almost Famous, we're total suckers for stories about fictional rock bands. But that goes double for Daisy Jones & The Six, as the promising Amazon Prime series about a rising 70's group is adapted from the beloved novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. All that, and the titular rocker is played by Elvis' eldest grandchild and daughter of the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough.

Daisy Jones & the Six will premiere on Prime Video on March 3.

Justified: City Primeval (FX)

After six seasons of dropping bad guys and one-liners in equal measure, Justified's fan-favorite Kentucky lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) rode off into the sunset. More specifically, the unflappable U.S. Marshall moved to Miami, where this new limited series unfolds. Inspired by the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon, the show will find Givens hunting down a brand new baddie and, presumably, unleashing plenty of hot lead and swagger in the process.

Justified: City Primeval will hit FX this summer.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

If space cowboys are more your speed, look no further than Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The baby Yoda-protecting bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away returns for a third season, some of which will take place on Mandalore. In addition to seeking out the home planet of his adoptive people, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will, of course, continue adventuring around the galaxy with Grogu, the adorable little Jedi he was reunited with in last year's The Book of Boba Fett.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will stream on March 1 on Disney+.

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford went from never starring in a television series to somehow appearing in two simultaneously. In the quirky new dramedy Shrinking, he trades his 1923 cowboy-rancher character for a cranky therapist helping a colleague (Jason Segal) through a rough patch. Couple this promising concept and casting with the creative muscle of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, and it may be time to renew that Apple TV+ subscription.

Shrinking is currently streaming on AppleTV+.

Ted Lasso Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Speaking of everyone's favorite feel-good sports comedy, the titular, folksy coach returns to the pitch this spring. You'd have more luck getting Ted (Jason Sudeikis) to down a cup of English tea than uncovering significant details on the season's story. That said, we know Ted will face-off with former friend and kitman Nate (Nick Mohammed,) who's now coaching a rival team. Toss in whatever charming shenanigans the stellar supporting cast - including the amazing Hannah Waddingham - get up to, and we can't wait to cheer for our favorite fictional soccer team again.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere this spring.

6666 and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story (Paramount+)

With Yellowstone's sixth season likely not saddling up until 2024, we're hopeful one of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Dutton spin-offs will stampede in to fill the void. Both 6666, based on the titular ranch Jimmy now calls home on Yellowstone, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 1883's sorta-sequel inspired by the real-life exploits of the first Black U.S. Marshal and supposed inspiration of the Lone Ranger, are in the works. While neither project has a release date, both appear to be picking up steam. After being referenced in Yellowstone's seventh episode, the 6666 made an extended, Jimmy-focused appearance in its mid-season finale. And on the Bass Reeves front, David Oyelowo has been cast in the title role, while Dennis Quaid has been brought on to play another U.S. Marshal.

The Continental (Peacock)

The enormously popular John Wick series continues to evolve, spawning enough sequels, prequels, and spin-offs to make Taylor Sheridan blush. While most of the franchise's upcoming projects are headed to the big screen, The Continental, based on the films' assassin sanctuary/hotel, will comprise of three 90-minute streaming episodes. Set in 1970s New York City, the show will focus on the establishment's manager Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the movies.) Colin Woodell will slip into the sharp attire of young Winston, while Ayomide Adegun will take the reins of concierge Charon, played by Lance Reddick in the films.

Fargo (FX)

Inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 crime drama classic of the same name, this anthology series has consistently combined an infectious mix of quirky characters and twisty storytelling to weave some of the medium's most absorbing, darkly comedic yarns. The upcoming fifth season looks to not only continue this trend, but possibly trump it with a colorful, all-star cast that includes Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Dave Foley and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Set in 2019 Minnesota, the new season is teasing a kidnapping plot that we're guessing will go horribly -- and hilariously -- wrong.

Lioness (Paramount+)

Following the success of his non-Dutton series Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, prolific creator Taylor Sheridan will again stray from the ranch for Lioness. Billed as a tense spy thriller, the series will find a female CIA operative working undercover to take down a terrorist threat from within her own organization. Beyond its promising premise, Lioness features a stacked cast of Hollywood heavyweights, including Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldana.

