The Hallmark Channel is known for many things: Christmas movies, wholesome romances and, later this month, rodeo.



Ride, the network's new rodeo-themed series, is set to bring some serious drama to the family-centric network. While The Way Home has had us glued to the TV over the past few weeks, Ride seems to be the channel's answer to shows such as Yellowstone, as seemingly every network has one right now.



Ride, which Hallmark describes as a "multigenerational family ensemble," is set to focus on the McMurray family. This "rodeo dynasty" goes back an entire generation but has fallen on hard times. They're on the verge of losing the family ranch, and a tragic loss threatens to make things even worse. While navigating the ups and downs of their family's changing landscape, they end up unraveling a series of twisted secrets and embark on a touching journey of self-discovery along the way. But, as Hallmark points out, these revelations and transformations could very well tear apart their family as well as their small Colorado town.



The series will star Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Sara Garcia (The Flash), Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) and Tyler Jacob Moore (Barry). That's about all Hallmark has shared so far in terms of whom we can expect to see week after week. These are the big names, however, and there are some impressive ones to be found.



The good thing is that you don't have to wait much longer to check out Ride, as its premiere date is already set. You can catch this new rodeo-centric series when it airs on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET. We don't know how many episodes it'll span just yet; but if you want to get in on the ground floor of another potentially super popular show, Ride might be your big chance.





