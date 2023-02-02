Inside Hallmark's 5 New Romance Movies Premiering in March

We're still knee-deep in The Hallmark Channel's lovey-dovey February film lineup, but the romance network is gearing up to love-bomb us once again with a delicious-looking slate of five new movies set to hit the airwaves in March.

The romance films feature some of the network's fan-favorite actors, including Erica Durance (Color My World with Love) and mega-hit Three Wise Men and a Baby's Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell. From sports-centric love affairs to murder mystery romances, Hallmark is prepared to make us swoon this spring. Check out each new film's premiere date, cast, and synopsis below.

March 11: Game of Love

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 11 at 8/7c

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (Three Wise Men and a Baby) and Brooks Darnell (a.k.a. Dr. Nate Hastings on The Young and the Restless)

Synopsis: Audrey (Sustad), a creative board game designer and Matthew (Darnell), a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love.

March 12: Unexpected Grace

Premiere Date: Sunday, March 12 at 8/6c

Stars: Erica Durance (Saving Hope), Michael Rady (Chicago Med), and Erica Tremblay (Extinction)

Synopsis: Grace (Tremblay) finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend. Since Grace is still trying to find her place in her new hometown, she excitedly writes back and sets off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people.

March 18: A Winning Team

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 18 at 8/7c

Stars: Nadia Hatta (Netflix's Away) and Kristoffer Polaha (Haul Out the Holly)

Synopsis: When pro soccer player Emily (Hatta) finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian (Polaha), a laid-back small-town coach, to lead her niece's team to the playoffs.

March 19: The Cases of Mystery Lane

Premiere Date: Sunday, March 19 at 8/7c

Stars: Paul Campbell (Three Wise Men and a Baby) and Aimee Garcia (Lucifer)

Synopsis: Birdie Case (Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband, Alden (Campbell), is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife's back to take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.

March 25: A Picture of Her

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 25 at 8/7c

Stars: Rhiannon Fish (A Royal in Paradise) and Tyler Hynes (Three Wise Men and a Baby)

Synopsis: Beth (Fish) unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine's cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.