Before Hallmark, Amanda Schull Was A Professional Ballerina

"Towards the end of my year is when the casting director came," Schull explained in an interview with EW, looking back on Center Stage 20 years later. "At that point, they were just looking for company members, but I happened to be at the right place at the right time when she came into the studio where I was working for our end of the year showcase."

Schull ended up nabbing the lead role of Jody in the film, her only acting experience at that point being some musical theater. Although she technically wanted the role of Maureen, the uptight yet talented student at the ballet school who was battling an eating disorder. At her audition, Schull was sent into the hall to work on some sides for Maureen but had no idea she had already landed the role of Jody.

"I went out in the hall and worked on the scenes and it turned out that she [the casting director] just wanted more of me on tape," Schull explained to Us Weekly in 2020. "While I was out in the hall apparently she called one of her bosses and said, 'I think I just found Jody. And I'm just putting more of her read on tape.' So then I came in and auditioned for the other role but not really realizing that they didn't intend for me to ever get it."

The 2000 film became a cult classic, featuring a cast ranging from seasoned professional ballerinas to a young Zoe Saldana. After filming, Schull returned to the San Francisco Ballet and continued dancing with them until she formally retired in 2006. She then decided to pursue an acting career.

Notable acting roles

The beginning of Schull's career started with various roles on shows like Lie to Me, One Tree Hill and Ghost Whisperer. A notable recurring role on Pretty Little Liars followed before she landed the memorable role of Katrina Bennett on the beloved legal drama Suits. In 2013 she also landed the lead role of Cassandra Railly on the Syfy series 12 Monkeys, based on the popular Bruce Willis film from 1995.

Personal life

Schull has been married to Australian graphic designer George Wilson since 2011. They are based in Los Angeles, where they recently welcomed their first child together in 2020, George Paterson Wilson VI. She told People after announcing his birth that they decided to call their baby by his middle name.

"We are going with Paterson, but accepting any and all nickname suggestions!"