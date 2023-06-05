Hallmark's Annual 'Christmas in July' Marathon Features Two New Holiday Movies

Hallmark fans are in for a special, snowy treat this summer. The network's annual Christmas in July movie marathon will feature two all-new holiday flicks, A Royal Christmas Crush and The Christmas Reboot, premiering July 8 and July 15, respectively.

And before the Yuletide festivities begin, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will program a special Merry Movie Week from June 23-June 30, which will see the network air holiday films every night at 7 p.m. The week-long extravaganza leads up to the Christmas in July marathon, when fans can catch back-to-back Hallmark Christmas movies every day in July from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Now, onto our soon-to-be Hallmark holiday favorites. Here's what we know so far about A Royal Christmas Crush and The Christmas Reboot.

July 8: A Royal Christmas Crush

Christmas in July's first brand-spanking-new flick A Royal Christmas Crush premieres Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c. Starring Katie Cassidy (Arrow) and Hallmark mainstay Stephen Huszar (Christmas in the Rockies), A Royal Christmas Crush follows Ava (Cassidy), who accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel. She enters into a surprise whirlwind romance with the hotel's VIP guest, the Royal Prince himself (Huszar).

Cassidy shared a sneak peek of A Royal Christmas Crush with fans on Instagram. In the BTS snap, the actress plants a kiss on her co-star Stephen Huszar's cheek. Cassidy captioned the image, "❤️😍😘 #PrinceCharming."

July 15: The Christmas Reboot

On Saturday, July 15 at 8/7c, Hallmark premieres The Christmas Reboot, led by Vanessa Lengies (True Lies) and Corey Sevier (Key to Leave). Lengies plays a gift shop worker named Renee who, after a tough day at work, makes a Christmas wish for a different life. The next morning, she's a successful CEO living in a slick New York City high-rise, but she's no longer married to her beloved husband (Sevier). It's a race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve, but at what cost?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Merry Movie Week kicks off June 23, and Christmas in July begins July 1.

