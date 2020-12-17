Inside Chad Michael Murray + Sarah Roemer's Picture Perfect Love Story

There has to be a ton of pressure being in a high-profile relationship in Hollywood. The tabloids are constantly talking about you and taking photos, especially if you've grown up a hot teen star like Chad Michael Murray. The actor went through two very painful public breakups before he found the one -- his current wife Sarah Roemer.

Murray was married for the first time when he was just 23 years old to his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush. Though the couple wed after two years of dating, the marriage ended just five months later. Shortly afterward, the actor began a relationship with Kenzie Dalton, an 18-year-old he met when she was a cheerleader extra on his teen drama set. In fact, Murray proposed to the high school senior before his annulment with Bush was even finalized.

"She is a little stunner. She is a sweetheart. She is my best friend and we have been together a long time," the actor told US Weekly in 2012.

The couple stayed together for 7 years before parting ways, never actually making it down the aisle. Luckily for Murray, the third time's a charm because he fell quickly for his co-star in the Crackle original series Chosen in 2014, Sarah Roemer.

Sarah Christine Roemer grew up in San Diego, California but started modeling in high school after getting discovered at 7-eleven, quickly moving to Los Angeles for more opportunities. She's definitely recognizable from her breakout role in the teen drama Disturbia in which she played the love interest to Shia LaBeouf (they were nominated for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards). She had previously only appeared in the indie film Wristcutters: A Love Story and horror film The Grudge 2. Though the actress may not be as instantly recognizable as her husband, she's had a steady career over the years appearing in numerous television series like NBC's The Event, Hawaii Five-0, and Deadly Hollywood Obsession, as well as films like Asylum, Cutlass, Fired Up!, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, The Con Artist, Locked In, and Waking Madison.

Roemer and Murray tied the knot quietly in early 2015 and shortly after welcomed their first child, a son named Rex. They welcomed a daughter in 2017 but have yet to disclose her name. For now, we can enjoy pictures that the cute family shares on social media for an inside look at what their life is like together. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that everything changed for him when he became a father.

"Having a family just changes your perspective on everything. I mean it's a world-changer," he said. "For me, it was the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. Having kids is a game-changer, and I think you're always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they're proud, and you want to represent them well and just be a great leader."