Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert are officially the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers of Hallmark. The duo co-star in the new ballroom drama The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, which premiered June 2 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The film marks Kemp and Chabert's long-awaited return to the dance floor since 2020's The Christmas Waltz, and Kemp is divulging all the juicy details of the dreamy film shoot in Malta, his background as a classically-trained male ballerina and the "really lovely surprise" at the heart of the film.

"Reuniting with Lacey Chabert was wonderful," Kemp gushed in a June 1 interview with Digital Journal. "I always have a great time with Lacey, and we got straight back into it. The reunion was incredible. We did all of these dances, and there is a really lovely surprise, that I think the audience will appreciate, without spoiling it."

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango follows Detective Constance Bailey (Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert) as she hunts for the murderer of a ballroom company CEO in the romantic Mediterranean seaside of Malta. When she's forced to go undercover as a dancer in a ballroom competition, Constance is paired up with Sebastian Moore (Kemp), a dashing dancer who poses as Constance's husband to aid her investigation.

"I loved playing Sebastian," Kemp told the outlet. "I love this guy, he is free-spirited, intelligent, and carefree. For Sebastian, this is one big adventure, and one big fun opportunity to teach a real detective how to dance, and to be convincing undercover."

Kemp and his character Sebastian are alike in many ways. They share a can-do attitude, an undeniable charisma and, of course, a love of dance. Before transitioning to acting, the British-born Kemp was a classically-trained dancer. He started doing ballet when he was just 9 years old, eventually training at the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London. Kemp continued as a professional dancer before scoring roles in the 2004 films Mindhunters and Van Helsing. In the latter film, a Dracula story starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale, Kemp put his choreography skills to the test as a shapeshifting werewolf.

One would think his background in ballet made Kemp's training for the ballroom-centric The Christmas Waltz a breeze, but the actor found the transition from ballet to ballroom technique difficult. In a 2020 interview with the Golden Globe Awards, Kemp said learning ballroom was "a step outside my comfort zone."

Even so, The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango was tailor-made for Kemp's dancing shoes. In addition to his starring role, Kemp co-created and executive produced the film, which took "many, many years" to make it from the page to the screen:

"I was working on this project with screenwriter Aubrey Day for many many years," Kemp told Digital Journal. "I co-created it, I executive produced it, and I acted in it. I was so involved in this from the beginning so I was incredibly attached and very passionate about it. Aubrey tailored this role for me."

Chabert, who named Kemp as one of her favorite Hallmark co-stars, has previously praised Kemp's teaching ability. When the pair were training for The Christmas Waltz, Kemp was on-hand to help Chabert learn the fancy footwork, one step at a time.

"I'm not a trained dancer," Chabert told TV Insider in 2020. I trained for about three weeks at home, and then we had nine days of very intensive training before we started filming. Will [Kemp] was so patient and kind."

As for their latest Deadly Tango, Kemp assured fans that they're in for a surprising spin on classic mystery tropes.

"I think this movie will be a real treat. It's a fresh twist on the murder mystery, it's a fun adventure, and I think the fans will love the relationship between the two characters," Kemp teased, adding that he's not averse to any Fred Astaire comparisons: "There will be a little nod to the 1940s with a little Fred Astaire in there. I can't wait for the audience's reaction."

