What is GAC Family? And Who Are the Hallmark Stars Joining the Network?

For years, the Hallmark Channel has been the dominant network for all things festive and holiday. Their annual Christmas films, which seem to air earlier each year, essentially wrote the playbook for feel-good holiday TV films that everyone from Lifetime to Netflix is now using. Though the network is known for maintaining the same roster of actors, a new competitor is entering the holiday movie ring -- with many of the same actors. What exactly is the story with Great American Media and GAC Family?

What is GAC Family?

Back in 2020, former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott stepped down from his position following some drama surrounding a Zola.com commercial. Following initial backlash on running a commercial featuring a lesbian couple on their wedding day, he pulled the commercial and faced even more backlash, so he put it back up. Long story short, he ultimately stepped away from Hallmark, but the following year, he acquired GAC -- Great American Country. As of 2022, he rebranded it to Great American Media which has been divided up into two different brands -- Great American Living and Great American Family.

"As the company expands across different media verticals, renaming our linear networks Great American Family and Great American Living better reflects our vision for each brand and firmly aligns the company under our new Great American Media umbrella," Abbott revealed in a July 2022 press release. "Fans can expect more of the same quality, family-friendly programming they have come to love from our channels, and we look forward to rolling out the new names this summer in time for the return of our original movie premieres."

2021 was the first season where the network launched Christmas programming, and viewers were quick to note that a lot of their favorite Hallmark actors were appearing in their movies. Since then, Hallmark veterans have been signing exclusive contracts with either Hallmark or Great American Family, though some choose to double dip and appear on both. Here's everything you need to know about which stars are making the move to the new network and who might jump back and forth.

Hallmark Stars Moving to GAC Family

Advertisement

Trevor Donovan In 2021, Trevor Donovan signed an overall deal to star in and executive produce new movies with Great American Media. He's starred in over 10 Hallmark movies over the years, including Nantucket Noel, USS Christmas and Snowcoming. So far, he's appeared in two movies over on Great American Family -- Jingle Bell Princess and Aloha With Love. Danica McKellar It was a big shock when one of the biggest Christmas stars on Hallmark decided to make the jump over to Great American Family. McKellar had appeared in over 15 films over the years for Hallmark but ultimately decided to sign a four-picture deal at the new network to star in and produce new movies. She already appeared in The Winter Palace and Christmas at the Drive-In will be released in Nov. Candace Cameron Bure An even bigger surprise than McKellar was the queen of Christmas herself, Candace Cameron Bure leaving her longtime home at Hallmark. She will be developing and starring in new films across both Great American Family and Great American Living and taking on a bigger role at the company as a whole. Us Weekly reports that according to a press release, the beloved actress will take on a "prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole," as well as produce "original content for Great American Media's channels" and "create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company's annual Great American Christmas franchise." It's worth noting that apparently, her new contract is specific to rom-coms and Christmas content, so this might not mean the end of her long-running Hallmark Movies and Mysteries franchise, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Jen Lilley

Another longtime favorite who has appeared in over ten films for Hallmark over the years, Jen Lilley signed a multi-picture deal to star in and produce four new movies for Great American Family over the next two years. Lilley also hosted the network's first Christmas in July event in 2022, adding some additional recognizable star power to the network alongside veterans Bure and McKellar.

Lori Loughlin

Longtime fans were disappointed when Hallmark cut ties with Lori Loughlin after years of starring in various films and her own mystery series following her college admissions scandal. Loughlin recently appeared in Great American Family's When Calls the Heart spinoff When Hope Calls in 2021. And it was recently announced that she landed her first movie role following the scandal, Fall Into Winter, which will premiere in Jan. 2023.

"Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years," Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement. "We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate."

Jessica Lowndes

Another actor to sign a multi-picture deal is Jessica Lowndes. She recently saw success on Great American Family with Harmony From The Heart, which she starred in, wrote, and executive produced. Now with her new deal, she'll be starring in, writing, directing and producing new original films for the network. Her latest film, I'm Glad It's Christmas, will premiere over Thanksgiving weekend.

Advertisement

Hallmark + Great American Media Double Dippers

As of now, there is a slew of stars you can expect to see on both networks, including Cameron Mathison, Cindy Busby, Sara Canning, Jennie Garth, Maggie Lawson, Sarah Lind, Daniel Lissing, Chad Michael Murray, Sam Page, Merritt Patterson, Christopher Russell, Becca Tobin, Jill Wagner and more.

Who's Staying With Hallmark?

There are several Hallmark stars who'll be staying with the beloved channel. Holiday queen and Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert, who's starred in over 30 Hallmark flicks, signed an exclusive deal with Crown Media.

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it's beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers," Chabert said in a statement. "I'm also incredibly grateful to Crown's programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what's next and to continue connecting with Hallmark's audience."

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett, who co-starred with Chabert in Mean Girls, is also staying put with Hallmark. Bennett, who starred in The Christmas House, Hallmark's first Christmas film with an LGBTQ+ storyline, signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media.

Advertisement

"I am so proud of the work I have done in my Hallmark movies. Most recently with back-to-back GLAAD Media Award nominations for The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, Bennett said in a press statement. "I'm so fortunate and proud that Hallmark is a champion for representation. I can't wait for all that is ahead."

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane, who recently had a starring role in the 2022 rom-com Bros, signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark earlier this year.

"I'm excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long," Macfarlane said. "I'm really grateful to have this opportunity."

Advertisement

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete, who starred in Hallmark's The Christmas Doctor and A Family Christmas Gift, is another familiar face who signed an exclusive deal for holiday movies with Crown Media.

"Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am so proud of the projects that we have done together these past years," Robinson Peete said in a statement. "I am thrilled to continue my work with them to collaborate on creating joyful and heartfelt movies, while highlighting special stories in which viewers can truly see themselves."

Advertisement

Other fan favorites with exclusive deals with Hallmark include Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights), Taylor Cole, Brennan Elliott and Heather Hemmens.

Advertisement

Related Videos