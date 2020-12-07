'Nashville' Cast: Where Are They Now?

The ABC turned CMT TV show Nashville is really one of the all-time greats for country music fans. The series gave us so many incredible original songs, inspiring performances by the stellar cast, and an inside look into what fame really looks like for the biggest names in Nashville, Tennessee.

Throughout its six seasons, Nashville was nominated for multiple awards including several Golden Globes. The show even gave us fun cameos from actors with ties to country music including a recurring role for Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Here's what all of your favorite cast members have been up to since the series ended in 2018.

1. Connie Britton- Rayna Jaymes

From Tami Taylor in Friday Night Lights to Rayna James in Nashville, Connie Britton is easily one of the biggest TV actresses right now. Since Nashville wrapped, Britton went on to appear in SMILF, 9-1-1, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and Dirty John, which earned the actress a Golden Globe nomination.

2. Hayden Panettiere - Juliette Barnes

Hayden Panettiere has largely been taking it easy since playing the sassy pop-country star determined to outshine Rayna James, Juliette Barnes. She has a young daughter from her relationship with heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, so we can only assume that's what is filling her time right now. Outside of Nashville, Panettiere's most recent appearances include being a guest judge on Chopped Junior and competing against Eva Longoria on Lip Sync Battle.

3. Clare Bowen - Scarlett O'Connor

Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio had incredible chemistry on the show playing Scarlett and Gunnar. "Fade Into You" and "If I Didn't Know Better" still give me all the feels. The Australian actress appeared in the miniseries Hungry Ghosts but has mostly been focused on her music career after releasing her debut album in 2018. She also married country artist Brandon Robert Young in 2017 after he proposed at the Grand Ole Opry a couple of years prior.

4. Eric Close - Teddy Conrad

Oh, Teddy Conrad. It was sometimes stressful watching his marriage with Rayna fall apart over the course of the series but Close gave us a great performance. The actor has since starred in a couple of Hallmark movies including A Christmas Love Story (which he also directed!) and Ángel Falls: A Novel Holiday.

5. Charles Esten - Deacon Claybourne

Charles Esten. Need we say more? Deacon Claybourne was a fan favorite for a reason and it never got old watching him and Connie Britton perform together. Esten has since kept busy with his music career, regularly performing at the Grand Ole Opry, touring, and releasing new music. He is also currently starring in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

6. Jonathan Jackson - Avery Barkley

Bad boy Avery Barkley was hard not to love as the series got going. Though he started out in a relationship with Scarlett, we loved watching him and Juliette in their on-again-off-again dramatic romance. Jackson hasn't appeared in any acting roles since Nashville wrapped, he's been focusing on his music career and performing with his band Enation.

7. Sam Palladio - Gunnar Scott

Was there anyone that didn't love Gunnar Scott? Since the show wrapped, Palladio has starred as Prince Edward opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the Netflix Christmas movie The Princess Switch and its sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The film follows a regular girl from Chicago who happens to look exactly like the duchess of the fictional country of Montenaro so naturally, they switch places. The British actor, originally from Pembury, Kent, has also appeared in the Hulu series Catherine the Great and Humans. He's currently in a relationship with fellow performer, Cassadee Pope.

8. Chris Carmack - Will Lexington

Carmack gave a moving performance showing the internal struggles of country singer Will Lexington as he comes to terms with his sexuality. Since Nashville wrapped, Carmack has been starring as Atticus "Link" Lincoln on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

9. Lennon Stella - Maddie Conrad

It's really crazy seeing the Stella sisters now compared to when the series began in 2012. This year, Stella released her debut studio album, Three. Two. One. She also headlined her own tour and performed at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2019. Nashville is the only acting credit on the singer's resume so it's safe to assume Stella is focusing on music for the time being.

10. Maisy Stella - Daphne Conrad

The younger Stella sister started out on YouTube with her sister where they were discovered for the series. Though originally Canadian, Maisy now lives in Nashville where she is working on her first full-length album. Last year she released a music video for her new song "Like Everybody Else." Like her sister, she is fully focused on a music career at this point, which makes sense as their parents are also performers, The Stellas.

