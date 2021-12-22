'Hallmark' Star Jessy Schram is Also a Talented Singer

The Christmas season is a time when many people enjoy settling in at home and taking in a heartwarming Hallmark Christmas movie. People who have been fans of said Christmas movies for many years may see certain actors returning year after year to star in them. One of those is American actress Jessy Schram, who has starred in more than 15 Hallmark movies, both Christmas themed and non-Christmas themed. Here's a look back at Schram's background and successful career.

Schram was born in Skokie, Illinois and graduated from high school in 2004. She got involved in entertainment as a young child, working as a model and an actress in TV commercials. She also began performing onstage in musical theater productions as a preteen. Schram moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career soon after high school, and one of her first roles was on the Nickelodeon show, Drake & Josh. Immediately following this, she earned her first-ever role in a Hallmark Channel movie, playing the part of Susan Davis in the first movie of the Jane Doe series, Jane Doe: Vanishing Act. She would go on to star in nine Jane Doe movies altogether, including Jane Doe: Til Death Do Us Part, Jane Doe: The Wrong Face and Jane Doe: How To Fire Your Boss. Other non-Christmas Hallmark movies Schram starred in include A Smile As Big As The Moon, Harvest Moon, A Royal New Year's Eve and Country At Heart.

Schram also became a regular guest star in TV shows during the 2000s, appearing in Veronica Mars (playing Hannah Griffith), Boston Legal, Ghost Whisperer, Without A Trace, CSI: Miami, Saving Grace, Hawthorne, The Mentalist, Falling Skies, Once Upon A Time, Mad Men, Major Crimes and more. She has also scored her fair share of recurring roles on famous television shows. She starred as Rachel Seybolt on eight episodes of Life, she can be found starring as Christine Kendal on 10 episodes of Last Resort, she played the part of Nance O'Keefe on The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, and she played Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med for 10 episodes in 2020. Country music fans may also remember her from ABC's Nashville, on which she played the character of Cash Gray, a songwriter who encourages the daughter of superstar Rayna James (Connie Britton) to get an emancipation from her parents. She starred on the country music-themed drama for 11 episodes.

Read More: Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty Made His Own TV Christmas Movie With His Wife Kimberly

As previously stated, Schram has been cast in Hallmark TV movies since 2005, but she didn't begin regularly appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies until 2018's Road To Christmas, where she played the part of Maggie Baker, a Los Angeles television producer who falls in love with an unlikely suitor. She continued her Hallmark Christmas movie repertoire by playing the lead role of Julia in Amazing Winter Romance. Schram entered the country music world yet again in 2020 by starring in a Hallmark movie called A Nashville Christmas Carol, which also stars country singers Kix Brooks, Wynonna Judd and Sara Evans. Finally, Hallmark fans can catch her this year starring in Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.

In addition to her career as an actor, Schram is also a talented singer-songwriter and can often be found performing in Hallmark films.

In addition to her roles in shows and TV movies, Schram has also starred in a handful of in-theater motion pictures. Her film debut came in 2006 with the independent movie, I Want Someone To Eat Cheese With. She then played the starring role of Tracy Sterling in American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile, and she can be found acting alongside Chris Pine in Unstoppable. Other film roles include Keith, The Submarine Kid, and Shot Caller.

Related Videos