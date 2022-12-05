Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth Lit Up Nashville With 'Wicked' Duet

The Wicked Witch of the West and the Glinda the Good Witch, together once more! Country star Maren Morris and Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth brought a Wicked-ly catchy song to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, during a stop on Morris' arena tour, which left Morris patently starstruck.

Chenoweth joined the "80s Mercedes" singer on stage Friday for a duet of "For Good," one of the most popular and instantly recognizable songs from the Wicked Broadway musical. Morris posted the magical moment to Instagram, showing the two belting out the song in tandem.

"Never getting over this," read Morris' caption, tagging Chenoweth along with a sparkle emoji and green heart in a nod to her role as the Wicked Witch Elphaba in the song. Her duet partner was quick to respond.

"What a killer show you put on last night!!!" Chenoweth wrote. "Your band your singer and just the whole thing! I love you little cutie!" The Broadway star also shared the clip on her own Instagram account.

"There are some moments you'll never forget," Chenoweth captioned her post. "This is one of them. Gulp. I love you, @marenmorris."

Originally performed by Idina Menzel and Chenoweth, "For Good" is sung during the story's climax and again as a reprisal during the show's finale, chronicling Elphaba's escape with "Scarecrow" Fiyero. Much like "Defying Gravity," it's synonymous with Wicked as a whole, and a song that fit Morris' voice beautifully.

This dream performance is likely the result of Morris previously sharing her aspirations of starring as Elphaba one day. Morris is a self-proclaimed fan of Chenoweth's role as Glinda and Wicked as a whole. After tweeting her intention to audition for the role in May, Morris revealed in August that she had actually received a callback for the musical.

"It just never felt possible," Morris wrote of her potential impending musical journey. "So thank you for being on this journey with me. We'll see where it goes. I'm just really happy. I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth -- thank you Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self-tape in. I don't know what to say."

Morris has yet to reveal whether she got the role, something we'll likely hear more about in the coming weeks. But one thing's for certain: Chenoweth has her back, just like Glinda has Elphaba's!

