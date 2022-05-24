Maren Morris Shares Broadway Audition Tape For 'Wicked'

Maren Morris is trading Nashville's Broadway for New York City's Broadway! The country music singer recently shared a video of her audition tape for the musical "Wicked." The Grammy award winner sang a portion of "The Wizard and I," which is sung by the green witch, Elphaba. The role of Elphaba was originated by the talented Idina Menzel.

Standing in front of a white backdrop, Morris sings, "And I've just had a vision/Almost like a prophecy/I know it sounds truly crazy/And true, the vision's hazy." The singer shared her audition on Twitter saying, "The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT. Honestly, even if I don't get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin' backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼"

Test shot for my self tape audition. The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT. ? Honestly, even if I don?t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin? backdrop off Amazon. ??? pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

Seeking help, she asked her fans, *VOCAL NERDS ONLY* Prepping for this audition is harder than I thought. Elphaba hitting a full voice F5 but mostly being an alto the rest of act 1 is tough! What vocal warmups would work for this part?"

She also tweeted about the technicality of vocal range that is required for the character, since Elphaba transitions from falsetto to full voice while singing. "It's very technically skilled and I can do it, but the idea of 8X a week is daunting!" Morris stated. "As a singer of my own music, I can belt, but rarely."

Also, as a singer of my own music, I can belt, but rarely. Elphie goes from falsetto to full voice in the same word in 2 songs I?ve noticed. INTG and No Good Deed she does this. It?s very technically skilled and I can do it, but the idea of 8X a week is daunting! — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

Earlier this month the singer had revealed that she was interested in auditioning for the Broadway show, which chronicles the story of Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." The musical is currently being adapted into a two-part feature film starring Cynthis Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Morris is set to hit the road for her Humble Quest Tour beginning on June 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour will make stops at amphitheaters and arenas nationwide, ending on December 2 in Nashville. She will be joined by Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb and Brittney Spencer.

