The 10 Best Maren Morris Songs

Maren Morris is one of the most popular voices in country music right now. She skyrocketed to the top and is inspiring young women all over with her powerful vocals and songwriting skills.

Morris grew up in Arlington, Texas and immediately fell in love with music when her father got her a guitar when she was 12. When she was just 15, Morris released her pre-fame debut album Walk On with Mozzi Blozzi Music. Her next album, All That it Takes, was released two years later with Smith Entertainment. After graduating from the University of North Texas, Morris moved to Nashville.

It was in Nashville that Morris began to make a name for herself as a songwriter. She wrote songs for huge stars like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson before releasing her EP on Spotify in 2015, Maren Morris. That same year she was signed to signed to Columbia Nashville who re-released her EP with lead single "My Church." Morris had her first top 5 hit on the the US Hot Country Songs Billboard chart. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance.

Morris' major studio album debut Hero also secured four Grammy Award nominations. Her second album, Girl, was also met with major success and supported by Morris on the road for a worldwide tour, Girl: The World Tour. Most recently, Morris has also been performing and recording with the new supergroup The Highwomen (inspired by the Highwaymen) alongside Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Morris has a huge career in front of her and we can't wait to see what's in store. She is also currently expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd. Here are our favorite Maren Morris songs so far.

10. "The Middle" with Zedd and Grey

While it's not a country song, it's impossible not to include this hit pop collaboration. It was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. It won Song of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

9. "Rich"

Another fun single from Hero, Morris co-wrote "Rich" with Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz. It's a breezy mix of country music, hip-hop and pop. The end result is one of the best songs from her debut album.

8. "All My Favorite People" with Brothers Osborne

This duet is just fun. Brothers Osborne's guitar skills and deep vocals work blended with Morris' powerhouse performance makes for an unforgettable song that is easy to listen to on repeat.

7. "I Wish I Was"

While there are so many good songs on Hero, "I Wish I Was" really shines. The narrator sings about how she's not the hero of her story but wishes she was. Strong lyrics, a simple and catchy melody, results in a can't-miss song.

6. "80s Mercedes"

Morris' second single from her debut album still holds up as one of those songs you want to sing out loud in your car with the windows down. Her skills as a songwriter really shine with catchy and relatable lyrics you want to hear over and over again.

5. "The Bones"

"Bones," a love song about building a stable relationship, is one of the Texan's strongest songs to date. The music video shows footage of the singer and her husband Ryan Hurd on vacation in Maui.

4. "I Could Use a Love Song"

This No. 1 hit earned Morris a Grammy nomination and it's easy to see why. It's a hopeful breakup song that encourages the listener to be positive and hold out hope for love in the future.

3. "Redesigning Women" (The Highwomen)

The supergroup's debut song proves that they are a force to be reckoned with. The music video features appearances by other country stars, such as Tanya Tucker, Cam, Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope and Wynonna Judd.

2. "Girl"

The title track from Morris' second album kicks off the album in the best way.

1. "My Church"

With her breakout hit "My Church," the singer-songwriter created a timeless country classic that gives you all the feels and continues to resonate with listeners even years after its release.

Now Watch: Songs Every Reba McEntire Fan Knows By Heart