The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 11, and the list of film and TV honorees includes more than a few snubs and surprises. The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. A host has yet to be announced.
"Barbie" and "Succession" lead this year's crop with nine nominations each. Film-wise, "Oppenheimer" scored eight nods and "Killers of the Flower Moon" seven. The Taylor Sheridan TV universe fared well. David Oyelowo was nominated for "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." "1923" received nods for Best Drama Series and Best Actress for Helen Mirren, but Harrison Ford is notably absent for both "1923" and "Shrinking." "Fargo" scored in the Best Miniseries and acting categories, with nods for Juno Temple and Jon Hamm.
Elsewhere, no musicals were nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category, although Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks were nominated for "The Color Purple" and Timothée Chalamet for "Wonka." Past nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both shut out for "The Morning Show," with only Billy Crudup earning an acting nod.
The 2024 Golden Globe nominations include two all-new categories. Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras Tour" concert movie was nominated for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which honors films that gross $150 million or more at the box office or reach commensurate streaming viewership. The inaugural class of Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance includes Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais and Amy Schumer.
Here's a complete list of the 2024 Golden Globe nominations:
Best Picture - Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Picture - Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Actor - Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actress - Drama
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Picture - Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall, France
- Fallen Leaves, Finland
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Past Lives, United States
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Song
- "Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
- "Dance the Night," Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- "I'm Just Ken," Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- "Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- "Road to Freedom," Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
- "What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas
Best Original Score
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Television Series - Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
READ MORE: The 15 Best Christmas Movies on Max to Enjoy This Holiday Season
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.