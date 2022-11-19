It's ~almost~ the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better way to access that holiday cheer than curling up with your favorite Christmas movie. There are a ton of holiday movies available on streaming, and a service like HBO Max boasts a massive catalog of films old and new. It's tough, and time-consuming, to sort through the heap.

That's why we've done the work for you, flipping through all the festive flicks HBO Max has to offer and pulling out the best of the best. There are rom-coms, family films and off-the-wall comedies. However you choose to holiday, we've got you covered.

The Holiday (2006)

No Christmas movie list is complete without at least one entry from cozy sweater queen Nancy Meyers (It's Complicated, Something's Gotta Give). The writer-director dipped her toe in festive fare for The Holiday, a light-hearted rom-com about two women unfulfilled in love and life. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star as a shy English rose and a Californian workaholic, respectively. Tired of the same old grind, the women swap houses for Christmas, and they meet some ultra-charming men along the way (Jude Law, Jack Black). It's a romp with a great gimmick and stellar performances. Come for the fun, and stay for Kate Winslet's picturesque cottage in the snowy English countryside.

Gremlins (1984)

Talk about a gift gone wrong. If you're feeling, uh, chaotic, this holiday season, Gremlins is an excellent pick. This Spielberg-produced cult classic has it all: An adorable creature (think Baby Yoda, but with fur), booby traps and gadgetry, an unsuspecting small town and a gaggle of hilarious, but truly spine-tingling monsters. A salesman gifts his son, Billy (Zach Galligan), a "mogwai" for Christmas, a Furby-like creature that should never be fed after midnight. Billy (predictably) breaks the rules, and mayhem breaks out on the whole town on Christmas Eve. So much for silent night...

Advertisement

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Ron Howard's live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' iconic story is a feast for the eyes. Jim Carrey stars as the notorious grouch who descends from his mountain abode to terrorize the Christmas-obsessed people of Whoville. Only the impossibly sweet Cindy Lou Who (and her gravity-defying bouffant) can pierce through the Grinch's tough exterior. The film is jam-packed with iconic moments. One man's toxic waste is another man's potpourri. (You're kidding me!) It's because I'm green, isn't it? (Underrated banger.) And, of course: Betty! Hiiii. An all-time great line delivery. Plus, Mariah Carey wrote the film's original song, "Where Are You, Christmas," an enduring classic.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

John Hughes (The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off) penned the script for this Christmas staple starring Chevy Chase as the perennially unlucky Clark Griswold. The clumsy patriarch just wants a nice, quiet Christmas at home. Everything goes wrong, of course, but that doesn't put a damper on Clark's relentless holiday cheer. It's a comedy of errors for the ages, featuring Chase's signature physical comedy and some seriously funny deadpan humor. But at the heart of it, the film is about a dogged belief in the Yuletide spirit.

Elf (2003)

If you haven't seen Elf, well, you're probably living in the North Pole. The 2003 blockbuster directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian) is a coming-of-age comedy with a surprising amount of heart. Will Ferrell's iconic turn as Buddy - a human that crawled into Santa's toy sack as a child and has been raised as an elf in the North Pole ever since - is a fish-out-of-water story with lots of cringe and a little bit of tragedy. Buddy sets off to find his birth father (James Caan) in New York City, and his Christmas-loving naïveté is challenged at every turn. Buddy proves that it only takes one not-so-little elf to pierce through the cynicism of the big wide world.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Nothing beats Christmas at Hogwarts. Sure, the first film in the franchise, Sorcerer's Stone, is more of a proper Christmas movie, but Goblet of Fire has arguably the greatest Christmas scene in the whole of the Wizarding World: The Yule Ball. It's an exquisite winter wonderland - not to mention a brief reprieve from the high-stakes main plot. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is forced to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, and things do not go well for Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory. But that Yule Ball! (And, of course, Hermione's frilly violet dress.) That's the Christmas spirit.

Advertisement

The Polar Express (2004)

Take a whistle-stop tour through the North Pole with Robert Zemeckis' animated children's saga. The titular Polar Express is a magical train that picks up children on its way to Santa's HQ on Christmas Eve. The film centers on one boy's journey northward, and the friendships he makes along the way. Come for the unique and visually spectacular motion-capture animation, and stay for Tom Hanks' performance as the train's memorable conductor.

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Here's another silver screen classic, based on Charles Dickens' Victorian-era tale. As ever, 1938's A Christmas Carol is the story of the aggressively anti-Yuletide Ebenezer Scrooge (Reginald Owen), who is haunted by his late business partner, as well as the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future. The specters warn Scrooge that in order to land a spot in the afterlife, he must change his miserly ways. (As for the miser in your life, well, just put this film on and see what happens.)

Four Christmases (2008)

From the director of Horrible Bosses, this snappy comedy gets it: The holiday season is the most wonderful (read: stressful) time of the year. Four Christmases follows Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon), an unmarried couple with no plans to tie the knot or have children, as they attempt to avoid their divorced parents' Christmas celebrations. When their lack of filial piety is found out, Dave and Kate are forced to make the rounds at all four parents' dysfunctional shindigs. And they start to question whether their own no-commitment lifestyle is the key to happiness after all.

A Christmas Story (1983)

1983's A Christmas Story is an iconic, family-friendly comedy led by one impish little boy obsessed with receiving the gift of his dreams on Christmas Day. In the 1940s, bespectacled Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) goes about the task of convincing everyone - his mother, his teacher and the big man himself, Santa - that a Red Ryder Range BB gun is exactly what he deserves. And, no, he definitely won't shoot his eye out with it, mom.

Advertisement

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie Parker in this year's A Christmas Story Christmas, a follow-up to 1983's A Christmas Story. The film, directed by The Christmas Chronicles helmer Clay Kaytis, follows Ralphie back to Cleveland Street as he mourns the passing of his beloved Old Man. Ralphie is now the authority on all things festive in the Parker household, and it's up to him to make the season magical for his two kids and aging mother. But even the best-laid Christmas plans go awry.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A black-and-white classic with a screwball twist, you can't go wrong with Christmas in Connecticut. Barbara Stanwyck stars as a famous food columnist masquerading as a rural homemaker devoted to her husband and newborn baby. In reality, she's a single New Yorker who doesn't know her way around the kitchen. Her editor invites a war hero to her home for a traditional holiday feast, and, of course, hijinks (plus a dash of romance) ensue.

READ MORE: 30 Netflix Christmas Movies to Cuddle Up With This Holiday Season

Related Videos