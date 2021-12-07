This season, Faith Hill's Christmas song "Where Are You, Christmas?" is just as likely to be heard on your local country radio station as any variation of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer." Hill's recording of the bittersweet holiday tune has become a classic.

You may remember that the ballad was featured in the Jim Carrey film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but did you know the song was actually co-written by Mariah Carey?

The Story Behind 'Where Are You Christmas'

A live action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas was released in 2000. Composers James Horner and Will Jennings wrote the melancholy "Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?" for the film. Originally, they co-wrote a longer version of the song with Mariah Carey, who also recorded the song. However, due to a legal case pending between Carey and her ex-husband Tommy Mottola, she was unable to release the track. Enter Faith Hill, country queen of our hearts. Her song "Breathe" was a smash hit the year before. As a result, Hill was the natural choice to record the song.

The song, which is about the search for the magic of Christmas beyond childhood and in good times and bad, is a welcome reminder during the holiday season. It makes for a mournful carol, but one that is as genuine as a Christmas tree.

The music video has an adorable cameo appearance from Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who, the same character Momsen plays in the movie.

This wasn't the last time Hill's voice was featured in movie soundtracks. For instance, the following year she contributed to the Pearl Harbor soundtrack with "There You'll Be", which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart. Hill also appeared in the 2004 film, The Stepford Wives and the 2015 film Dixieland. This December, Hill will star in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, alongside her husband, Tim McGraw. We'll have to wait and see if either of the country superstars contribute to the show's soundtrack.

"Where Are You, Christmas" Lyrics:

Where are you Christmas

Why can't I find you

Why have you gone away

Where is the laughter

You used to bring me

Why can't I hear music play

My world is changing

I'm rearranging

Does that mean Christmas changes too

Where are you Christmas

Do you remember

The one you used to know

I'm not the same one

See what the time's done

Is that why you have let me go

Christmas is here

Everywhere, oh

Christmas is here

If you care, oh

If there is love in your heart and your mind

You will feel like Christmas all the time

I feel you Christmas

I know I've found you

You never fade away

The joy of Christmas

Stays here inside us

Fills each and every heart with love

Where are you Christmas

Fills your heart with love

This aricle previously ran in December of 2020. It was updated on Dec. 7, 2021.

