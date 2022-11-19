The 25 Best Romantic Christmas Movies To Get Cozy With Over The Holidays

Mistletoe season is upon us, and that means cozy nights in, warm hot chocolate (maybe a boozy version for mom) and, best of all, romance. The holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year, but especially for those of us who love love. It's as if there's...magic in the air.

So, go ahead. Get that snuggle den set up, because we've compiled a list of the best, most romantic Christmas flicks for your viewing pleasure. Whether you're looking for a black-and-white classic, a Netflix Original, a family-friendly pick or an adults-only rom-com, we've got you covered. Here are 25 swoon-worthy favorites and how to watch them.

The Holiday (2006)

This coziest of cozy Christmas romances stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz. Both women are unlucky in love, and their lives have stagnated. On a whim, they decide to swap houses for Christmas, and their new digs come with a couple of ultra-charming Mr. Rights. Directed by rom-com master Nancy Meyers (It's Complicated, Something's Gotta Give), The Holiday is perfect for a night in. And if you've got the travel bug, the snowy scenes at Kate Winslet's adorable English cottage are sure to scratch that itch.

Where to Watch it: HBO Max

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

The classic story of Jimmy Stewart's cynical businessman, George Bailey, is a notorious tear-jerker - and an underrated romance. George's devoted wife, Mary, played by Donna Reed, is the real heart of the film. "You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." Just...perfect.

Where to Watch it: Prime Video

Love Actually (2003)

This collection of interwoven plots has all the right stuff, whether you're looking for a story about family love, romantic love or unrequited adoration (or, let's be honest, if you just want to relive that scene). The film, directed by Richard Curtis (About Time), is set in a very festive London in the dramatic build-up to Christmas. Oh, and Hugh Grant is in it. Enough said.

Where to Watch it: Peacock

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Speaking of Hugh Grant, you can't go wrong spending the holidays with Renée Zellweger's effervescent, egregiously unlucky "Miss Jones" as she navigates her particularly thorny love life. (Having to choose between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth? Bridget deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.) Plus, the film features one of cinema's greatest kissing-in-the-snow scenes. Don't walk, run.

Where to Watch it: SHOWTIME

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Nothing beats a good silver-screen romance, and this one's got some bite. Barbara Stanwyck stars as a renowned food columnist whose fame is built on just a little white lie. She's not really an expert homemaker living on a farm, but a single New Yorker with no culinary skill whatsoever. So when her editor invites a strapping war hero to her home for a five-star Christmas feast, the pressure is on.

Where to Watch it: HBO Max

Serendipity (2001)

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale are star-crossed lovers in this iconic tale of fate and longing. Years after their chance meeting, Jonathan and Sara set out to find one another again, certain that their destiny is to be together. It's a heart-wrenching saga, but it's peppered with plenty of light-hearted moments. And the snowy, glittering New York City scenes are peak romance.

Where to Watch it: STARZ, Pluto TV

Four Christmases (2008)

An unmarried couple, played by Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, are forced to attend their parents' dysfunctional holiday celebrations. Over the course of one high-stress Christmas Day, they begin to question whether their fear of commitment is keeping them from achieving true happiness.

Where to Watch it: HBO Max

The Family Stone (2005)

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as an aggressively Type-A businesswoman in this fish-out-of-water dramedy. When Meredith meets her boyfriend's boisterous family for the first time at Christmas, it's a clash of cultures to strain even the most robust relationship.

Where to Watch it: STARZ

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman are irresistible in this charming, but surprisingly dark, romantic comedy. Bullock's Lucy is a Chicago Transit ticket collector and hopeless romantic with, evidently, some psychotic tendencies. When a man is injured and left comatose after a train accident, Lucy inexplicably poses as the man's fiancée. Things get even more complicated (if that's even possible) when Lucy falls in love with the man's brother.

Where to Watch it: Rent on Prime Video

Falling for Christmas (2022)

This new Netflix Original stars Lindsay Lohan as a newly-engaged and insufferable heiress diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident. She ends up staying with a gorgeous widower (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter, who take care of her during the Christmas season. You know what they say. Love is proximity.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

A Christmas Prince (2017)

Intrepid reporter Amber travels to a country called Aldovia to sniff out some royal intrigue in this highly-rated Netflix Original. She goes undercover as a tutor in the hopes of exposing Aldovia's playboy prince and soon-to-be king. But her ruse hangs from a thread, and she questions whether she's totally misjudged the royal bachelor. If it floats your boat, there are two sequels (spoiler warning!): A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

The Princess Switch (2018)

Queen of Christmas Vanessa Hudgens turns in a double performance as both a soon-to-be princess and a lowly baker. The two women use their likeness to their advantage, swapping identities for Christmas. But living a double life is a dangerous game, and things get messy when romance enters the equation. Netflix has gone on to make two sequels: The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Matthew McConaughey plays Connor, an ego-driven celebrity photographer and total lothario. In the lead-up to his brother's wedding, Connor is haunted by all his ex-girlfriends, who show him the error of his womanizing ways. It's a modern twist on Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and McConaughey is electric as the ultimate bad boyfriend.

Where to Watch it: Rent on Prime Video

Just Friends (2005)

Being friend-zoned is tough, but no one takes it as hard as Ryan Reynolds' Chris. Ten years after his embarrassing high school days, Chris is an uber-successful music industry bigwig (and he's shed his baby fat). Surely his high school sweetheart, who rejected him all those years ago, will want him now. Determined to make her jealous, Chris hits his hometown Christmas celebrations in style, with a beautiful pop star (Anna Faris) in tow.

Where to Watch it: Rent on Prime Video

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

There's no such thing as too much Vanessa Hudgens at Christmastime. (She's putting up numbers on the Netflix Originals.) Seriously, Hudgens makes any wacky concept soar, and The Knight Before Christmas is no exception. She's a schoolteacher. He's a time-traveling medieval knight. The rest is, uh, history.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

About a Boy (2002)

This one's a bit unconventional, but utterly charming. The critically-acclaimed adaptation of Nick Hornby's bestselling book is Hugh Grant at his finest. About a Boy follows devil-may-care womanizer Will, a millionaire playboy living off the royalties from his father's classic Christmas song. Will joins a group for single parents with the sole intention of meeting single women. An unexpected friendship blossoms between him and one of the women's young sons, sending Will on a journey of self-discovery.

Where to Watch it: Rent on Prime Video

Love Hard (2021)

Nina Dobrev stars as a Californian writer in this inventive screwball-type comedy. Natalie has only ever corresponded with her crush on a dating app, and she makes a bold decision to spice up the holidays: She'll surprise him in person. Turns out he's been catfishing her. But they cut a deal: He'll find the man whose photo she fell in love with if she'll pose as his girlfriend. Absolutely foolproof plan.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

Last Christmas (2019)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) are an unlikely match in this Christmastime rom-com from the director of Bridesmaids. Kate works as an elf in a year-round Christmas-themed store - that's enough mistletoe to disillusion anyone. Her real dream? To be a singer. Reality and fantasy collide when she meets the mysterious, too-perfect Tom.

Where to Watch it: FXNOW, Rent on Prime Video

The Family Man (2000)

Picture It's a Wonderful Life, but with Nicolas Cage. That's essentially what The Family Man is. Cage plays corporate shark Jack, an investment broker with no real life outside of work. He wakes up one day to what his life could have been if he had stuck with his college girlfriend: Two kids, no sports car, no freedom and a house filled with love.

Where to Watch it: Peacock, AMC+

Holiday Affair (1949)

Eggnog and love triangles - now that's the Christmas spirit. Holiday Affair is a black-and-white romance about a young widow (Janet Leigh) in a bind. Does she marry the straight-laced but humdrum lawyer (Carl David), or the charming misanthrope (Robert Mitchum)? She's scheduled to marry the former on New Year's Eve, so she has to act fast. Nothing like a ticking time bomb to stir up some holiday cheer.

Where to Watch it: Rent on Amazon

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

While Nora Ephron's magnum opus is always relevant, the film is tailor-made for the holiday season. We're talking lavish New Year's Eve party scenes, the chunkiest cable-knits known to man and snow falling on the New York City skyline. It's the years-long saga of two friends, played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, trying to crack the age-old debate: Can a man and a woman really be just friends?

Where to Watch it: Netflix, HBO Max

Holidate (2020)

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are both unlucky in love, and they're sick of fielding the usual nosy questions and set-ups at family get-togethers. So they concoct a plan to pose as each other's significant other at every holiday gathering. After about a year, the anti-romantics find that there may be something to this love thing after all.

Where to Watch it: Netflix

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Scandal-plagued author Sophie (Brooke Shields) steals away to Scotland, where she intends to purchase a castle. The hitch? While in escrow, she's forced to cohabitate with the very cute, but very grumpy duke (Cary Elwes) who owns the castle. Real estate these days...

Where to Watch it: Netflix

12 Men of Christmas (2009)

This one's a little-known Lifetime classic. Kristin Chenoweth is E.J. Baxter (yes, she's as scary as she sounds), a big-city publicist who moves to Montana after losing her job and breaking things off with her cheating fiancé. She's spearheading a holiday calendar for charity, and she auditions twelve men to pose for the project. So many options, but which one will lower her defenses?

Where to Watch it: Rent on Prime Video

Christmas in the Smokies (2015)

This hidden gem is a family drama and romance hybrid about one woman's pursuit to save her family's berry farm, nestled in the Smoky Mountains. She'll do whatever it takes to keep the historic farm running - even if it means going to her ex-boyfriend (now a country music star) for help.

Where to Watch it: Peacock, Tubi

