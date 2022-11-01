The 25 Best Family Christmas Movies To Watch On Your Favorite Streaming Platform

With the holiday season in full swing, it's the perfect time to start planning which Christmas movies you want to watch with your family. It's easy to be spoiled by choice, since there are tons of old classics, new Netflix films, and romantic Hallmark movies to check out all over the various streaming services. And you can't forget about Disney Plus, which even has its own section dedicated to the holiday season.

So which movie do you choose first? That's a great question -- and a difficult decision! Whether you're in the mood for laughs, heartfelt sentiment about the season, or a fun rom-com to settle in and enjoy with the rest of the fam, we've got your back. We've sifted through the best family Christmas movies you can find on streaming services to get you ready for the upcoming festivities.

Here are the 25 best Christmas movies you can watch right now on the streaming platform of your choice.

1. Noelle (2019)

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader star as Kris Kringle's children who live up in the North Pole. Nick (Hader) is set to take over the family business but is failing his Santa training. Noelle (Kendrick) suggests he take a break, but then he disappears, and it's up to her to find him and save Christmas. As usual, Kendrick is a delight to watch as she investigates the real world, teaches others about the meaning of the season, and embraces her heritage. And, of course, you'll hear her incredible singing voice.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Disney+

2. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

This sweet little animated film includes three stories featuring some of your Disney favorites -- Donald Duck: Stuck on Christmas, A Very Goofy Christmas, and Mickey and Minnie's Gift of the Magi. It even had a sequel released a few years later with all new stories, Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas. This is a particularly great option for family's with smaller children who might not have the attention span to watch a full length feature film.

Where to watch: Disney+

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Michael Caine. Muppets. A classic Charles Dickens tale. Could you ask for anything more? In one of the all-time best Christmas movies, Caine stars as Ebenezer Scrooge with Kermit the frog as Bob Cratchit. All of your favorite characters from the Muppets appear in this festive film with tons of good music, heart, and fun for the whole family.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Disney+

4. The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen stars as businessman Scott Calvin who's having a rough Christmas with his son. Things seem to turn around when Santa Claus falls off their roof on Christmas Eve, leaving it up to Scott and his son Charlie to deliver all of the remaining presents. You see a magical take on the North Pole, and there's lots of good info to explain how exactly Santa Claus makes it around the world and down chimney after chimney in one night.

Where to watch: Disney+

5. Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

All of your favorite classic Disney characters come together in this memorable take on the Charles Dickens classic. Scrooge McDuck, Mickey and Minnie, Jiminy Cricket, Goofy, and more make this an unforgettable holiday classic. It's a quick watch, and it's guaranteed to brighten up your Christmas time with a little holiday cheer and Disney magic.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Disney+

6. Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Okay, there's technically also a Home Alone 3, but I'm a traditionalist. Plus, the first two are just so good it's really a tie. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McAlister, who accidentally gets left behind at home over Christmas when his family goes on vacation. Kevin must protect his home from a couple of burglars that are looking to capitalize on wealthy families being out of town during the holidays while his mother desperately tries to make it home to him by Christmas day.

The sequel brings back all the hilarious characters, but it's set in New York City because Kevin gets on the wrong plane. Through all of the chaos, both films address the true meaning of Christmas and how important your family is. You'll laugh, you'll cry. You'll have to explain to your children what a landline phone is. They are two of the best.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

7. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Get into the Christmas spirit and watch Sandra Bullock make the moves on a guy in a coma. It's a weird plot, but not as weird as it sounds. Lucy (Bullock) saves her crush Peter (Peter Gallagher) from a train at the station where she works. His family thinks that she's his fiance at the hospital, and she...doesn't correct them. But when his handsome brother Jack (Bill Pullman) shows up, Lucy realizes she might be in way over her head. There's a love story, Christmas, and some quirky family members making this little rom-com a must-watch.

Where to watch: Disney+

8. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is the Tim Burton classic a Halloween or holiday film? Everyone has their own opinion, but I'd argue it goes both ways. Jack Skellington lives in the spooky town of Halloween but discovers a magical place called Christmas Town. He's been bored with scaring people every year and decides to hijack Christmas with his personal scary touch. It's up to Jack to realize that Christmas needs Santa Claus and to really learn what each season is about. Tim Burton's unique characters have made this a cult classic over the years and one that your kids will thoroughly enjoy.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

9. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

IMDB/20th Century Fox

This 1947 film is one of the all-time classic Christmas movies. Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood and Edmund Gwenn (who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Kris Kringle) star in this story centered around a New York department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real thing. The film starts with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and continues until Christmas, following Santa, event director Doris Walker (O'Hara) and her daughter Susan (Wood), and their neighbor Fred Gailey (Payne). Good luck not crying as you watch Doris and Susan understand the meaning of Christmas and make their family complete with Fred. There technically was a modern remake but nothing beats the original.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

10. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Another adaptation of the classic holiday story stars Jim Carrey as Scrooge as well as the three ghosts that haunt him. It's a bit of a darker take on the story of Scrooge compared to other options on this list. It also stars Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, rounding out a seriously impressive cast for a children's movie. The film was written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, who used the same digital format he previously used on the 2004 film The Polar Express.

Where to watch: Disney+

11. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Belle and the Beast and all of your favorite household items are back in the enchanted castle, but this time Belle is trying to prepare for the holiday season. The film starts after the curse has been broken at a lovely holiday party held at the castle. Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts reminisce about the time Christmas was saved (by Belle of course). If your kids really love Disney and cartoons, this is a fun option to add in some festive holiday fun.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

12. Twas The Night (2001)

This Disney Channel original movie stars Bryan Cranston as Nick Wrigley, an irresponsible adult who takes Santa's sleigh out for a joy ride with his 14-year-old nephew (Josh Zuckerman). Will Nick evade the criminals that are after him? Will Christmas be ruined? You'll have to watch to find out! It's cheesy but in a fun way with some life lessons that definitely teach you about what the meaning of Christmas is really about.

Where to watch: Disney+

13. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Let's face it: Jim Carrey plays a mean Grinch. No, literally. This live-action adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic is one of the best there is. From a pint-sized Taylor Momsen to Carrey as a completely furry vision of the most wicked Dr. Seuss character ever, this is required viewing for families, especially for those with kids who grew up in the 2000s. And that Faith Hill original song "Where Are You Christmas?" is the cherry on top.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Advertisement

14. Deck the Halls (2006)

A Matthew Broderick classic where neighbors clash when it comes to getting festive for the holidays. Steve (Broderick) lives a totally buttoned-up existence compared to Danny (Danny DeVito) and when the new neighbor moves in, that kicks off a holiday decoration battle royale between the two. The results have to be seen to be believed.

Where to watch: Starz

15. Jack Frost (1998)

Jack Frost (Michael Keaton) is a musician who just wants to make it big. But he's getting older and realizing he never spent that much time with his wife or son. When he dies in a car accident on Christmas day, he comes back to life as a snowman when his son Charlie (Joseph Cross) plays one of his dad's tunes on the harmonica. Highly improbable? Yes. Adorable? Also yes.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Advertisement

16. The Polar Express (2004)

A young boy who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or the North Pole boards a train headed straight there. Along the way, he learns to believe -- and meets some very special individuals along the way. But the real star is the dazzling visuals, which were the best money could buy in 2004. Not to mention Tom Hanks playing everyone from Santa Claus to the conductor. Based on the beloved children's book, this will be an easy favorite for the young kids year after year.

Where to watch: HBO Max

17. Jingle All the Way (1996)

All Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) knows how to do is work. That's why his son and wife are so frustrated with him. Nevertheless, he promises to get his son Jamie (Jake Lloyd) a Turbo-Man action figure for Christmas. The only problem is, mailman Myron (Sinbad) wants one for his son too. The pair have to duke it out to see who'll end up bagging the most-wanted figure for the holiday. Is this movie totally ridiculous? Sure. But at its heart, it's incredibly sweet and really does show what Christmas is all about.

Where to watch: Starz

Advertisement

18. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) want to capture Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on Christmas Eve. That doesn't go as planned, so instead, they join Santa and his elves on a rip-roaring holiday caper to save the day. It's as charming as it sounds, and Russell as Santa has to be seen to be believed. Definitely, one of the best holiday originals Netflix has released to date. Don't skip the sequel either, where Goldie Hawn co-stars as Mrs. Claus.

Where to watch: Netflix

19. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Luther (Tim Allen) and his wife Nora (Jamie Lee Curtis) are skipping the whole Christmas celebration this year. Instead, they're taking a trip to the Caribbean. Their neighbors don't take kindly to this, and as such, the Kranks find themselves stuck dueling with the rest of their street to win the "best decorated" competition -- and they're sucked into the holiday spirit once more.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Advertisement

20. Elf (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) is a little bit different. He was taken to the North Pole as a child and raised just like one of Santa's elves, but he's a regular human. He can't help but feel he doesn't fit in there, though, so he sets out on a journey to New York to meet his real father: Walter Hobbs (James Caan), and the pair strike up a relationship. As odd as their pairing is, Buddy is sprightly and kind and he eventually wins over Hobbs, a shrewd businessman. Santa! I know him!

Where to watch: HBO Max

21. A Christmas Story (1983)

Young Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wants one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder B. B. Gun. But between worrying about the dogs next door, the Old Man (Darren McGavin) and spouting some curse words, and a big fight with Scut Farkus (Zack Ward), it seems like his holiday dreams may be dashed -- or are they? This is a holiday classic for a reason and will be nostalgic for parents and grandparents who grew up on Ralphie and his shenanigans.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Advertisement

22. Klaus (2019)

A postman named Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) happens to be the worst at the academy he attends. He's sent off to an icy town in the North to work there in an effort to better himself, but discovers a toymaker named Klaus (J.K. Simmons) -- the pair strike up an unlikely partnership to bring toys to the children of the world. Don't skip over this one. It's actually incredibly sweet, full of heart, and will be the new addition to your annual holiday watch list you didn't know you needed.

Where to watch: Netflix

23. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

College kid Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) makes his way home to see his estranged father and family for Christmas. A Porsche is supposedly waiting for him there as a perk -- if he can ever make it. Between a football team who dumps him in the middle of the desert in a Santa suit with no ID or money and all the road bumps in the world, he's going to get home in time for Christmas or die trying. Jake learns the meaning of the season and how important family really is, which is an important lesson for kids of all ages.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

24. Prancer (1989)

A little girl loses her mother but finds a new friend in an injured reindeer who she believes belongs to Santa: Prancer. Sam Elliott plays her grumpy father, who doesn't really believe in his daughter or Prancer, but somehow the reindeer pulls his family together. You might not have a dry eye by the end of the film as you watch Elliott give a seriously touching performance in this film full of Christmas magic.

Where to watch: HBO Max

25. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (2009)

The Santa Buddies (Budderball, Rosebud, Mudbud, and Buddha) go on a journey to the North Pole. There, they meet Puppy Paws, the son of Santa Paws, who's forgotten the reason for the season. It's up to the Santa Buddies to remind him what Christmas is all about. Another fun option for little kids who will thoroughly enjoy watching the festive holiday season as told through the eyes of some furry friends.

Where to watch: Disney+

Advertisement

Related Videos