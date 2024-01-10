The two A-listers have been friends since their teens

Lifelong BFFs are a rarity in Hollywood. But Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone are one of the few friendships to survive all the drama that comes with being an A-lister in Tinseltown. They celebrate the highs, are there for the lows—and are no strangers to a bit of friendly teasing.

When Stone won Best Film Actress for her role in "Poor Things" at the 2024 Golden Globes, Swift made sure her bestie could hear her whooping and hollering from the audience. The endearingly silly reaction was caught on camera, and when Stone was asked what she thought about it, she called Swift—yes, THE Taylor Swift—an "a—hole."

"What an a—hole," she told PEOPLE. "I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a—hole."

Ah, stars. They're just like us.

The fact that these powerhouses have maintained a supportive friendship that's lasted well beyond most Hollywood marriages is a huge feat. Especially considering how insidiously the industry tries to pit successful women against each other. Instead of falling for the hype, Swift and Stone seem to have created a bond that's rooted in mutual respect, admiration, and love.

From their first meeting to present day, here's a look at Taylor Swift and Emma Stone's enduring friendship.

They met at an awards show

They both got their start in the early 2000s. Swift released her debut single "Tim McGraw" in 2006, while Stone's breakout role in "Superbad" came out in 2007. The actress told MTV in 2010 that she first met the singer at the Young Hollywood Awards for Hollywood Life magazine in 2008.

"I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear," Stone told the outlet. "And then we started talking and hanging out."

Stone thinks Swift has a 'sick' sense of humor

While the world is well-versed in Swift's vocal, lyrical and influential ability, Stone has said that it's her bestie's sense of humor that really shines.

"We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor," Stone told MTV back in 2008. "Nobody knows that ... People are seeing it more now, and she's so funny, and she's exactly who you think she is, and I love that."

Swift put Stone in group chat with Selena Gomez

In a 2012 interview with Access Online, Swift gushed about her best girlfriends: Stone and Selena Gomez. She said they're all in a "big group text" and like to update each other on what's happening in their day-to-day lives.

"It's just so important to have people that you trust," she said. "Emma and Selena and I, we've had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same."

We can only hope that this group chat still exists.

Stone's favorite song of Swift's is "August"

Stone is a Swiftie. Back in 2020, Stone was interviewed via Zoom by a group of kids for PEOPLE. When one of them asked her what her favorite Taylor Swift song was, she said it was "impossible" to choose—but eventually revealed that "August" was her current fav.

"That's really really hard because I like so many of them," the actress said. "She has a new album that just came out called 'Folklore,' and I really love this song, 'August' right now."

Swift attends Stone's movie premieres

It's not just Stone who's supportive of Swift's career—Swift has been spotted at almost all of Stone's movie premieres. According to Hollywood Life, the "Cardigan" singer was seen celebrating the premiere of "Easy A" in 2010, "The Favourite" in 2018, and "Poor Things" in 2023.

Stone went to the first Eras Tour concert

When it comes to career-defining moments, these two are each other's ride or dies. Fans quickly spotted Stone amongst the crowd at Swift's opening night of her record-breaking Eras Tour. The actress told Vanity Fair in 2023 that she was thankful for the hookup.

I was lucky 'cause we've been friends for a really long time," Stone said. "I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get. She's a wonderful friend."

Swift may have written a song about Stone

In 2023, Swift dropped the rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) along with six additional tracks from her vault. One was not-so-cryptically titled "When Emma Falls in Love."

While fans immediately started theorizing on which of Stone's ex-boyfriends the song could be about (the most popular guess being "Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield), Stone didn't offer much insight. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was indeed the subject of Swift's song, she simply responded: "You would have to ask her."