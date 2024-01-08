Emma Stone Has a Pointed Message for Taylor Swift After the Golden Globes

New clue about "When Emma Falls in Love" just dropped!

Emma Stone didn't skip a beat when a reporter asked about her longtime friend Taylor Swift backstage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Swift came in for a gentle, but foul-mouthed ribbing after Emma Stone, 35, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." When Stone's name was announced, Taylor Swift leapt to her feet with applause.

"What an a**hole, am I right?" Stone quipped when a member of the press asked her about Swift's enthusiastic support after her win.

The "La La Land" actress got serious, citing her decades-long bond with Swift: "No, I've known her for almost 20 years, so I'm very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And, um, yes... What an a**hole."

Swift, 34, was nominated for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for her record-breaking "Eras Tour" concert movie, ultimately losing out to "Barbie," the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Stone's comments shed new light on fan speculation that Swift's song "When Emma Falls in Love" is about the "Poor Things" star, who wed "SNL" segment director Dave McCary in 2020. The couple share two-year-old daughter Louise Jean.

The track is featured on Swift's re-recorded album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," released in Summer 2023. It includes a number of potential references to Stone, with some fans claiming a "little miss sunshine" lyric is a nod to the famous shower scene from "Easy A," in which Stone sang along to a greeting card blasting Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketful of Sunshine."

Neither Stone nor Swift has confirmed the inspiration behind the song, but the pop star admitted that the track was written about "one of [her] best friends" during an Eras Tour performance in July 2023, per EW.

In the end, who can know the mind of Taylor Swift? Either way, the fact that the pair's friendship goes back nearly two decades certainly gives credence to the rumors.