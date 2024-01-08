What Were Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Talking About in THAT Viral Golden Globes Video?

It was a big night at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan. 7) with accolades going to "Oppenheimer," "Beef," "Succession" and more. But there's one moment from the night Taylor Swift fans are talking about, and it didn't happen on the stage.

The interaction that has fans buzzing serves as the ultimate best friend moment between Swift and Selena Gomez. In a clip caught during the show and shared by multiple news outlets, Gomez approaches Swift's table and leans down to talk to her. She then tells her something causes the singer and friend Keleigh Teller to respond with utter shock. Although it's impossible to hear what they're talking about, Gomez' body language suggests she may be spilling some major gossip. Gomez continues to speak somewhat assertively throughout the clip while Swift continues to look surprised and even let out a few laughs towards the end of the clip.

Entertainment Tonight shared a close up clip, and The Hollywood Reporter shared another angle, which shows Teller's amusement, both below.

Fans are loving the interaction, and many are imagining what the two might have been talking about. On X user humorously theorized that Swift is asking Gomez when she dropping her next single. Media personalty Chris Cote also joked that the two are chatting about the Kansas City Chiefs playoff chances (Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce). Either way, most people agree they are chatting about something really exciting.

Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some *shit* with Taylor. She?s so me. Love them. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IyZIVnjcdD — TV Tweets (@TVTweets2023) January 8, 2024

There are other theories popping up as well, with TMZ suggesting Gomez may be talking about actor Timothée Chalamet and his date, Kylie Jenner. The outlet says some fans/amateur lip readers believe Teller said Chalamet's name during the interaction. The speculation goes even further to suggest that Gomez asked Chalamet for a photo, which he declined. However, there's no sign of Gomez approaching Chalamet's table.

A source for Gomez has since issued a statement to People saying the actress/pop star was "absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie." The source adds that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them."

Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her show, "Only Murders in the Building." Swift was also nominated at the awards show — for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film.