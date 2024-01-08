Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford Enjoy Dutton Family Reunion at 2024 Golden Globes

The Dutton clan sticks together. At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, "Yellowstone" veteran Kevin Costner was photographed laughing alongside Harrison Ford, star of the hit Western drama's prequel series "1923."

Costner attended the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards as a presenter after winning last year's trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as John Dutton on "Yellowstone." The gig led to a hilarious exchange between the Oscar-winning actor and America Ferrera, with Costner summarizing Ferrera's famous "Barbie" monologue to raucous laughter — and plenty of confusion over whether the moment was meant to be awkwardly funny.

But his presenting chops weren't the only highlight of the night for "Yellowstone" fans. While the duo were not seated next to each other during the ceremony, Costner was photographed laughing alongside Harrison Ford, who plays his ancestor, Jacob Dutton, in "1923." It's a Dutton family reunion that would make "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan proud.

Ford joined the "Yellowstone" universe when he was cast in "1923." At the time, the "Star Wars" legend told E! News that he hadn't had a chance to chat with Costner about joining Sheridan-verse, but that he has immense respect for his work:

"I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in 'Yellowstone,' but I'm on my own path," Ford said. "We haven't had a chance to catch up, but I'm looking forward to it."

During the ceremony, Ford sat next to his "1923" co-star Helen Mirren, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cara Dutton in the series. Predictably, the final season of HBO's "Succession" swept the TV awards, nabbing Best Drama Series and Best Actress for Sarah Snook.

Fellow "1923" stars Julia Schlaepfer and Michelle Randolph were also in attendance. David Oyelowo, star of Taylor Sheridan's "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," was nominated in the Best Actor in a Limited Series category, with the award going to Steven Yeun of Netflix's "Beef."

Costner's time on "Yellowstone" is nearly over. The series will end with the forthcoming Season 5, Part 2, and there's no telling whether Costner's John Dutton will appear in the final few episodes. The actor has said that he'll "probably go to court" over "Yellowstone" salary he believes he's owed.

But Ford will reprise his role as Jacob Dutton in Season 2 of "1923," which remains undated after the dual writers and actors strikes pushed back filming.