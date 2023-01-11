Kevin Costner Thanks 'Yellowstone' Fans in Heartfelt Post Following Golden Globes Win

Kevin Costner received the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series -- Drama for his performance in Yellowstone. The actor, who plays patriarch John Dutton in the western drama, claimed the first Golden Globe award the series has ever been nominated for. Costner was chosen over Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Diego Luna (Andor).

However, the 67-year-old star was not in attendance during the ceremony due to flooding from the ongoing storms in California. Instead, actress Regina Hall accepted the award on his behalf. Always the gracious one, however, Costner took to his personal Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the award.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life," Costner wrote alongside a photo of himself in-character as the Yellowstone patriarch. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

Costner had announced his impending absence at the Golden Globe Awards via social media ahead of the event, apologizing to fans who may have been watching the Golden Globes to see him potentially win an award for his work on Yellowstone.

"Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes -- Chris and I aren't going to be there," he shared in the short clip.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," he explained. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

He admitted that no one was "sadder" and that Chris had a "beautiful dress," lamenting that he had been looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her. He continued to apologize profusely and thanked fans for their support.

Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty were in attendance at the show, however, though not up for any awards. The pair took to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards stage on Tuesday evening to present an award during the festivities.

