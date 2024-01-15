Margot Robbie Ditched 'Barbie' Pink, Donned 3-D Red Roses at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

For many, 2023 was the year of "Barbie." The colorful comedy rocked the box office, bringing home the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 2024 Golden Globes. Over the course of the year, producer and star Margot Robbie made the movie so much more than just a film. Her bright pink ensembles and recreations of some of Barbie's real looks throughout the "Barbie" press tour helped generate some serious hype around the movie and even made fans excited to show up rocking just as much pink at the theaters. So it was a pleasant surprise to see her show up in a jaw-dropping red leather gown at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14.

The Best Actress nominee was all smiles on the red carpet in a showstopper of a gown. The strapless red leather gown featured 3-D red roses adorning the top. Robbie wore her hair pulled back with diamond earrings and a diamond ring, completing her elegant ensemble.

In addition to the evening's nominations, Robbie presented the SeeHer Award to "Barbie" co-star America Ferrera, whose empowering speech in the film has become one of the most notable moments in film in 2023 (a speech Kevin Costner notably quoted at the Golden Globes). In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Ferrera thanked Robbie for seeing the "value in Barbie, an entirely female idea that most would have dismissed as too girly, too frivolous or just too problematic."

"You had the courage and the vision to take it on," she added. "Thank you for gifting the world with 'Barbie.'"

"Barbie" was the most nominated film of the night, landing 18 nominations, including Best Actress, Best Actor, two nominations for Best Song, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.

READ MORE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Put Their Love on Display at 2024 Critics Choice Awards