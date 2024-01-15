Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Put Their Love on Display at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14. The 81-year-old icon is this year's Critics Choice Career Achievement Award recipient for his enduring impact on film and ability to captivate audiences across multiple generations.

Ford and Flockhart, 59, beamed while walking the red carpet hand-in-hand. The "1923" star looked every bit the dapper gentleman in a jet black tuxedo.

For her part, Flockhart offered a pop of color in a magenta gown adorned with red roses and a massive bow at the waist. She accessorized with an elegant pair of sheer black opera gloves — the perfect complement to her husband's timeless look.

In addition to the Career Achievement honor, bestowed by Ford's "Indiana Jones" 5 director James Mangold, Ford is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking."

While speaking to The CW live from the red carpet, Ford expressed his gratitude to be working on critically-acclaimed new series well into his eighth decade.

"I love the chance to do comedy," he said of his role on "Shrinking," adding with a sly grin, "It shoots right here in Los Angeles. I get to sleep in my bed and see my family."

Of course, the famously cheeky star had a few self-deprecating words about his lifetime achievement honor, too. When asked about his impressive late-career surge, he quipped:

"It all ends at a certain point, and it's a 'lifetime,' so it's an end."

He added: "I been around a long time, sure. They know what Abraham Lincoln looks like, too."