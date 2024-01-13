Golden Globe Winner Lily Gladstone Says Harrison Ford Was a 'Han Solo-Style' Hero During Ceremony

Lily Gladstone made history at Sunday night's (Jan. 7) Golden Globe Awards. Her Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama win for "Killers of the Flower Moon" made her the first Indigenous person to receive the award. She's since showed off her comedy chops by telling a true story about Harrison Ford during her Thursday (Jan. 11) appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Gladstone told Fallon an adorable story about Ford, complete with a spot-on impression of the acting legend.

"He was the best," Gladstone said. "When I needed to go to the bathroom, he got up Han Solo-style and ran up to the camera guy, 'Where's the bathroom? What's the order? When is she up?'" Their chance pairing on the seating chart allowed Gladstone to tell Ford about how the original "Star Wars" trilogy shaped her life and career. "I told him that 'Return of the Jedi' was the reason that I wanted to act. And he's like, 'Oh yeah, me too'," she explained.

"Return of the Jedi" (1983) was a childhood favorite of Gladstone's. Her interest in becoming a movie star dates back to when she learned that the film's forest-dwelling, teddy bear-esque Ewoks were actors in costumes.

"So I thought, 'Okay, if I want to be an Ewok, I have to be an actor,'" she said.

During the ceremony, Ford also sat with his "1923" co-star Helen Mirren, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cara Dutton. Predictably, the final season of HBO's "Succession" swept the TV awards, nabbing Best Drama Series and Best Actress for Sarah Snook.

Ford also grabbed headlines after being photographed while catching up another star of the "Yellowstone" universe in Kevin Costner.