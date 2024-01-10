Harrison Ford Will Be Honored for Career Achievement at the Critic's Choice Awards

From 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' to 'Shrinking' and '1923', few have remained in the zeitgeist as long as the 81-year-old actor

Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the prestigious Career Achievement Award at the upcoming 29th Critics Choice Awards, according to Deadline. Ford, renowned for his remarkable contributions to cinema, has been a pivotal figure in the entertainment industry. The awards show will be broadcast live on the CW this Sunday.

His career has been marked by iconic roles in the "Star Wars" series and the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Most recently, the 81-year-old Ford starred in 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series. In addition to his cinematic achievements, Ford has also made a significant impact on television. He is a standout in Apple TV+'s series "Shrinking," a role that has earned him a Critics Choice Award nomination this year. Moreover, he appears alongside Helen Mirren in the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1923."

Ford's extensive career includes participation in eight films that have been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. His exceptional talent was recognized in 1986 when he received a Best Actor nomination for his role in "Witness."

Furthermore, Harrison Ford is continuing to expand his illustrious career with new projects. He is set to portray Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Marvel Studios' upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World."

Ford's receipt of the Career Achievement Award is a testament to his enduring impact on the film industry and his exceptional ability to captivate audiences across multiple generations.

In addition to Ford's recognition, the Critics Choice Awards this year features other notable highlights. "Barbie" leads the nominations with an unprecedented 18 nods, while "The Morning Show" tops the television categories with six nominations. Actress America Ferrera is also set to receive the CCA's eighth annual SeeHer Award at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The 29th Critic Choice Awards air this Sunday on the CW from 7:00 p.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET.

