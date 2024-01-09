Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at Golden Globes
Matt Damon Shocks Fans With Gray Hair on Golden Globes Red Carpet

"Does that make Matt Damon a 'silver fox'? Move over Clooney!"

Matt Damon attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, as a nominee and presenter. When he stepped in front of the camera — specifically to present the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture with Ben Affleck —  some fans were shocked by his look. The star debuted his natural, fully gray head of hair for the first time at the show.

It's true that Damon's hair has been graying for some time, but even when looking back at photos from this past fall, one will notice a more salt and pepper color (below).

At the Golden Globes, however, his hair appears to be almost entirely gray, and fans are calling him Hollywood's new "silver fox."

One fan named Melanie took to X to confirm this fact with a tweet that reads, "Does that make Matt Damon a 'silver fox?' Move over Clooney!"

Another fan reacted to a video of Affleck sneaking up on Damon at the show. They wrote, "Matt Damon is looking good w that hair I have TO SAY" 

While many people liked Damon's new look, some were shocked that Damon, now 53, would even be old enough to be sporting the silver fox look. Others shared that the new look will take some getting used to.

The Golden Globes were full of shining moments with films like "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" taking home top movie awards. "Succession" and "The Bear" stood out in the television category. The award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama went to Cillian Murphy for "Oppenheimer." The trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama was awarded to Lily Gladstone for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

