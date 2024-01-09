Matt Damon Shocks Fans With Gray Hair on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Matt Damon attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, as a nominee and presenter. When he stepped in front of the camera — specifically to present the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture with Ben Affleck — some fans were shocked by his look. The star debuted his natural, fully gray head of hair for the first time at the show.

It's true that Damon's hair has been graying for some time, but even when looking back at photos from this past fall, one will notice a more salt and pepper color (below).

At the Golden Globes, however, his hair appears to be almost entirely gray, and fans are calling him Hollywood's new "silver fox."

One fan named Melanie took to X to confirm this fact with a tweet that reads, "Does that make Matt Damon a 'silver fox?' Move over Clooney!"

Another fan reacted to a video of Affleck sneaking up on Damon at the show. They wrote, "Matt Damon is looking good w that hair I have TO SAY"

Matt Damon is looking good w that hair I have TO SAY https://t.co/ha2Cz0mmcM — celina (@allegedlycelina) January 9, 2024

While many people liked Damon's new look, some were shocked that Damon, now 53, would even be old enough to be sporting the silver fox look. Others shared that the new look will take some getting used to.

Matt Damon has gray hair and I feel really old now ? https://t.co/YGcilqpvRZ — Linda K. Sienkiewicz misses the blue bird (@LindaKSienkwicz) January 8, 2024

It?s gonna be a while before I?m used to seeing Matt Damon w gray hair — Emily Not In Paris (@Radiobites) January 8, 2024

