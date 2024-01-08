Who Was Taylor Swift Sitting Next to at the 2024 Golden Globes? Meet Her BFF Keleigh Teller

2024 just delivered us a new set of girl besties to obsess over. After the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7, Taylor Swift and her date, Keleigh Teller, went viral for their gossip session with Selena Gomez. But did you know that Teller is married to an A-list actor and has appeared in one of Swift's music videos? Yeah, she's certifiably fabulous.

Keleigh Teller (it's pronounced "Kelly"), 31, is wife to "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller. The duo began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in a relaxed ceremony in Maui in 2019. Most recently, the couple attended Anya Taylor Joy's star-studded wedding to Malcolm McRae in Venice.

Keleigh is a model and actress with three credits to her name on IMDb since 2011. She's been pals with Taylor Swift since 2021, when she starred alongside her hubby Miles Teller in the music video for Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me," co-written and directed by Blake Lively.

Swift, 34, has remained tight with Keleigh and Miles. The trio were spotted walking arm-in-arm together in New York City on Swift's birthday in Dec. 2023.

Oh, and remember when Swift was photographed wearing a mystery ring and fans went into overdrive speculating that her beau Travis Kelce had proposed? Turns out it was Keleigh who gifted her the eye-catching piece.

In late December, Keleigh shared a photo of the topaz and opal ring on her Instagram story, taking the opportunity to debunk rumors spread by the gossip account DeuxMoi:

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled. So to all media outlets and Melissa at DeuxMoi, here ya go!" Keleigh wrote, per TMZ.

It's no wonder, then, that Swift opted to bring along her fiercest defender as her plus-one to this year's Golden Globes, where her "Eras Tour" concert film was nominated for the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The prize ultimately went to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

The BFFs were the picture of glamor at the ceremony, with Swift donning a metallic, acid green sequined gown and Keleigh wearing a complementary aqua blue dress with floral appliqué. You have to wonder what their friendship bracelets look like...

READ MORE: Emma Stone Has a Pointed Message for Taylor Swift After the Golden Globes